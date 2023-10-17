Lucintel Forecasts the Global Plant Derived Protein Market to Reach $ 20 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global plant derived protein market looks promising with opportunities in the food and feed applications. The global plant derived protein market is expected to reach an estimated $20.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are significant adoption of veganism and health concerns such as cardiovascular diseases, increasing demand for vegan and vegetarian diets, and high availability of plant-based protein products.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in plant derived protein market to 2030 by type (isolates, concentrates, and textured), source (soy, wheat, and pea), nature (conventional and organic), application (food and feed), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, conventional and organic are the major segments of plant derived protein market by nature. Lucintel forecasts that organic is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to demand for clean-label food and transparency.

Within this market, feed is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population’s dietary preferences towards plant-based foods and proteins in the region.

ADM, Cargill, DuPont, Wilmar, Roquette Frères, Glanbia, Kerry, DSM, Ingredion, and Emsland are the major suppliers in the plant derived protein market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056