Lucintel Forecasts the Global Plant Derived Protein Market to Reach $ 20 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global plant derived protein market looks promising with opportunities in the food and feed applications. The global plant derived protein market is expected to reach an estimated $20.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are significant adoption of veganism and health concerns such as cardiovascular diseases, increasing demand for vegan and vegetarian diets, and high availability of plant-based protein products.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in plant derived protein market to 2030 by type (isolates, concentrates, and textured), source (soy, wheat, and pea), nature (conventional and organic), application (food and feed), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, conventional and organic are the major segments of plant derived protein market by nature. Lucintel forecasts that organic is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to demand for clean-label food and transparency.

Within this market, feed is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population’s dietary preferences towards plant-based foods and proteins in the region.

ADM, Cargill, DuPont, Wilmar, Roquette Frères, Glanbia, Kerry, DSM, Ingredion, and Emsland are the major suppliers in the plant derived protein market.

