Lucintel Forecasts the Global Photoresist Market to Reach $ 5.5 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global photoresist market looks promising with opportunities in the semiconductor & IC and LCD applications. The global photoresist market is expected to reach an estimated $5.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for advanced semiconductor devices and substantial use of this product in in-vehicle applications.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in photoresist market to 2030 by type (ArF immersion, ArF dry film, KrF, and G-line & I-line), ancillary type (anti-reflective coating, remover, and developer), application (semiconductor & IC and LCD), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, anti-reflective coating, remover, and developer are the major segments of photoresist market by ancillary type. Lucintel forecasts that anti-reflective coating will remain the largest segment due to its significant usage in lithography process to enhance the photoresist profile and lower the line width variation caused by scattering and reflecting light.

Within this market, semiconductor & IC will remain the largest segment.

APAC will remain the largest region due to continual expansion of hardware sector, rapid urbanization, and existence of major manufacturing hubs in the region.

JSR, Fujifilm Electronic, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Sumitomo, Everlight, Dow, Nata Chem, Kempur, and Phichem are the major suppliers in the photoresist market.

