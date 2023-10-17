Car Wash & Detailing Services Industry To Rise As Of Increasing Number Of Vehicles On The Road And Rising Disposable Income Levels

Global car wash & detailing services industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

The global car wash & detailing service market size was estimated at USD 68.70 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Car Wash Services Market Analysis & Forecast

The global car wash service market size was estimated at USD 30.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. As environmental restrictions forbidding residential car washing techniques become more stringent, the customer base for professional car washes is expected to rise, fueling the demand for these services. In addition, growing consumer interest in automobile maintenance is one of the major factors driving the market. Furthermore, due to the growing popularity of online shopping due to convenience and flexibility, industry players are increasingly focusing on e-tailing.

AMP, a 100% managed, ready-to-go membership platform, was created by a leading mobile application developer in collaboration with Autowash, a high-growth, multi-location car wash firm, and can enhance car wash income by 20%. The AMP platform will be unveiled at the Southwest Car Wash Association Conference in Fort Worth, Texas, from June 9 to 11, 2021. On-demand vehicle wash services are also changing due to ongoing technological advancements. The main purpose of improving car wash technology is to reduce friction and manual vehicle preparation time, resulting in cleaner, drier vehicles in less time. Touchless car washing and hybrid car washing are two technologies that are moving the business forward.

North America dominated the global market, accounting for more than 50.00% of the revenue share in 2022. Europe has regulated this market in countries like Germany and the UK, addressing their environmental concerns like water conservation. The Germany car wash services market was estimated at USD 1.93 billion in 2022. The Asia Pacific car wash services market is likely to gain traction due to the rise in the adoption of different technologies in the region.

Car Detailing Services Market Analysis & Forecast

The global car detailing services market size was valued at USD 37.91 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. Increased advancements in innovations and the rise in awareness regarding vehicle maintenance are attracting customers to car detailing service centers. The global market is also witnessing a new trend of on-demand services, with key service providers operating across the globe developing new strategies to better serve their customers. This helps the service providers expand their business as it enables users to arrange car polishing, tire dressing, car washing, and additional services at the time of need at any location.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global market. Car wash service providers were negatively affected due to less usage of cars by people and the worldwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. Although more people realized the need to sanitize and disinfect surfaces to keep them away from the virus, car users started to invest more in sanitizing the interior of their cars. The trend of increased focus on hygiene has increased disposable income, and continuous improvement in the services provided is boosting the growth of the market.

Operators of on-demand car washes are starting to gain traction. Constantly changing weather dynamics, new technologies, and equipment, coupled with the growing automobile industry across the globe, have improved car detailing processes. To make it easy for consumers, car wash companies have started using smartphone apps, digital payment systems, and online bookings. This is expected to enable service providers to expand their consumer reach and serve tech-savvy consumers.

North America dominated the global car detailing services market with a share of over 39% in 2022. Due to the region’s increasing appreciation for an improved exterior look and sanitation among vehicle owners, car detailing is widely valued throughout North America. Asia Pacific region is posed to register the fastest CAGR of about 6.7%. This was mostly attributed to the increase in sales of passenger cars and the development of consumer awareness of vehicle hygiene. Due to the region’s expanding sales of high-end and luxury vehicles, which will increase demand for car detailing, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow during the projection period.

Car Wash & Detailing Services Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Service providers in the market are proactively undertaking significant initiatives to enhance customer service and satisfaction. Numerous small- and medium-sized car wash and detailing service operators are concentrating on launching new products, expanding service offerings, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to effectively compete on a global scale.

Key players operating in the car wash & detailing services industry are –

