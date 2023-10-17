Charting a Course in the Business Software Market 2023-2030

Business Software Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Grand View Research's business software industry database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies.

Event Management Software Market Report Highlights

The services segment is anticipated to observe a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. Event management software services assist firms in customizing and integrating software to meet their particular needs. The service vendors customize the software to fit the organization’s identity, workflows, and event needs

The cloud segment is anticipated to observe a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Cloud-based software combines smoothly with other business applications, such as customer relationship management, advertising automation, and accounting software. This interface improves data flow by eliminating the need for manually entering data and verification

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are anticipated to observe a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. Rising awareness among SMEs about event management software, as well as its affordability, flexibility, and potential to improve attendee experiences, is driving segment growth. Software vendors are also progressively adapting solutions to the specific needs and budgets of SMEs, propelling the product adoption

ERP Software Market Report Highlights

The cloud-based ERP solutions are anticipated to grow sizably over the forecast period. Businesses are gaining an understanding of the benefits of SaaS models for their growth

The supply chain segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR in response to the increasing adoption of ERP solutions in managing, managing, and maintaining supply chains

The small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to portray a high growth rate from 2023 to 2030. As the number of start-ups increases and government support for digital transformation and solutions rises, the segment is expected to grow

The government segment is anticipated to grow significantly, with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising need to streamline business operations and increasing dependency on data-driven decision-making are factors poised to drive segment growth in the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific regional market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period due to ERP software’s large market penetration.

Quality Management Software Market Report Highlights

The document control segment is expected to experience growth over the forecast period. The solution helps in creating a central repository for paperwork.

Based on the deployment segment, cloud deployment is anticipated to register the fastest-growing CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The flexibility of adoption is contributing to the wide adoption of cloud-based QMS platforms. Additionally, the extra costs of hardware installation are eliminated which in turn reduces the overall cost.

The SME segment is anticipated to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The rising density of services providers and affordable QMS solutions are helping SMEs to implement QMS

The healthcare industry has the highest growth within the end-use segment. Software implementation in pharmaceutical companies is enhancing the quality of customer service worldwide

Competitive Landscape

The market is competitive with the presence of major players such as SAP SE; Microsoft Corporation; Oracle Corporation; Rockwell Automation Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; Aventri Inc.; Sage Group, plc; NetSuite, Inc.; International Business Machines Corporation; and General Electric Co. Companies are adopting various growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches to maintain their position in the competitive market. For instance, in June 2022, Epicor, an ERP software provider, acquired Data Interchange, a UK-based Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) provider that manages services and cloud technologies. With the addition of Data Interchange to the company’s B2B integration technologies portfolio, Epicor’s reach in European markets is increased. This allows customers to connect with business and trading partners, improve productivity, and add value to the supply chain.

