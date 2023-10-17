Recycled Plastics Industry: Building and Construction Application Segment to Witness the Fastest CAGR by 2030

Recycled Plastics Industry Data Book – Recycled Polyethylene, Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET), Recycled Polypropylene, Recycled Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Recycled Polystyrene Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s recycled plastics sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Report Highlights

The global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market size was valued at USD 5.20 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The North America regional market was estimated at USD 10.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2030

The clear product segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of over 76.0% in 2022. Low energy requirements and ease of bottle-to-bottle recycling are expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period. The segment is expected to witness a high growth rate owing to its non-reactive & shatterproof properties and excellent durability & low weight

Major application areas of colored rPET are automotive trays, in-process protective packaging, electronics & electrical packaging, containers, transit trays, healthcare packaging, and other plastic trays. Colored rPET is used in the production of fabrics and clothing and various packaging applications

A rise in bottle-to-bottle production and growth of the beverages market in Asia Pacific are expected to drive rPET market growth over the forecast period. Recycled PET packaging for food & beverages provides thermal insulation and environmental impact resistance. The packaging also proves to be cost-effective owing to the low cost involved in its production

Increasing spending on commissioning manufacturing units, particularly in Asia Pacific, is expected to boost the demand for rPET in the non-food bottles & containers segment. Government subsidies in the form of tax incentives in countries, such as China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand, across various industries, such as bottles and containers, are expected to drive the product demand

Recycled Polyethylene Market Report Highlights

The global Recycled Polyethylene Market size was valued at USD 12.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Polyethylene includes high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE). Polyethylene dominated the recycled plastics market in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

This can be attributed to the rising consumption of polyethylene for producing reusable bags, agriculture films, toys, milk bottles, housewares, containers, shampoo bottles, trays, food packaging films, and toys.

In several countries, such as Japan, the plastic recycling rate is 84%, the highest in Asia. The most common plastic waste generated in the country includes polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and polyvinyl chloride.

The country recycles 23% of its plastic waste through mechanical recycling, 4% through chemical recycling, and the rest through thermal recycling by burning the plastic to produce energy.

Competitive Landscape

Expanding application areas within the packaging, construction, agriculture, and consumer goods, among other industries, are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for crucial and small and medium market players. In addition, regional players know local competition and recycled plastics demand, which gives them a competitive edge over other players. Therefore, the market players are focusing on strengthening their market positions in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Europe through different geographical expansion strategies.

