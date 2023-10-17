Cell Counting Market Outlook: A Modest Rise Expected Through 2023

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —Irrespective of the specific discipline, the best scientific research seeks to be quantitative. In research and practice in science, engineering, and medicine, calculating the focus of probing is an undeclared fundamental principle. The rapid rise in demand for the cell counting market can be attributed to cell-related research, including molecular biology, biochemistry, and genetics. All through life sciences research, all probes with cells contrast results based on the quantity of cells present in the analysis.

According to the research report, the global cell counting market was valued at USD 7.52 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.38 billion by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for biologics in the cure for chronic diseases is one of the factors contributing to the market growth. Biologics advancement includes using several cell counting products, such as flow cytometers and spectrophotometers, which regulate cell concentration in biologics, thereby pushing the growth prospects for this market. Covid-19 had a sizeable influence on the market growth. There was a substantial rise in the usage of cell counting devices during the pandemic, as lymphopenia and eosinopenia were the prominent indicators of Covid-19.

Growth Driving Factors

Adoption of cell counting instruments in several research areas to push the market

Cell counting instruments are continuously being adopted in several research areas, such as neuroscience, cancer biology, and immunology which portrays lucrative growth opportunities for the market. The cell counting market size is expanding due to the exponential growth of blood cell counting is critical for the evaluation of several diseases, and adoption is expected to increase over the forecast period. Additionally, they are significantly utilized in cancer research to control intra-tumor multiplicity, which is vital to confirm cancer progression.

Government enterprises for advancing cell therapeutics research are expanding the growth prospects of the market. Cell counting market sales are soaring due to investments related to stem cell research which has expedited the growth of research. For instance, in September 2021, stem cell research at UCLA and the Eli and Edythe Broad Centre for Regenerative Medicine acquired an investment of USD 5 million from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

Recent Developments

In May 2021, PerkinElmer Inc. augmented its cell biology potential by acquiring Nexcelom Bioscience. The acquisition provides PerkinElmer approach to Nexcelom Bioscience’s cell counting product portfolio and enhances its QA/QC capacity.

Segmental Analysis

The consumables and accessories segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on product, the consumables and accessories segment accounted for the largest market share as they are extensively used with microplates, chamber slides, reagents, and magnetic beads. Further, the cell counting market demand is increasing due to the floating of new products. For instance, in December 2020, eNuvio launched a 3D cell culture usable microplate that permits the advancing embryoid bodies a vital measure to escalate bigger organoids or sphereonoids from stem cells.

The complete blood count is expected to grow at the highest rate

Based on application, complete blood count is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. It is one of the most common tests to evaluate a person’s overall health. The complete blood cell tests estimate several blood components, including WBC, RBC, hematocrit, hemoglobin, and platelets. Cell counting market trends include growing blood disorders such as anemia and leukemia that are expected for segment growth as complete blood count is usually utilized to observe these conditions.

Geographic Overview

Growing emphasis on cancer research to propel the North American market

North America held the largest cell counting market share due to increased focus on cancer research, stem cells, biomedical, the progressive healthcare sector, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as AIDS and cancer, and government-initiated R&D activities are driving the market expansion in North America.

Competitive Insight

The prominent cell counting market key players include Abbott, Advanced Instruments, Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., BioTek Instruments, Inc., Boule Diagnostics AB, ChemoMetec A/S, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC (US), Corning Incorporated, Danaher, DeNovix Inc., Diconex, GE Healthcare, HORIBA Ltd, Logos Biosystems Inc, Merck KGaA, Nexcelom Bioscience LLC, Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., R&D Systems, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Sysmex Corporation, Tecan Trading AG, ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc., Tip Biosystems.

By Product Outlook

Instruments Spectrophotometers Flow Cytometers Hemocytometers Automated Cell Counters Microscopes Others

Consumables and Accessories Reagents Microplates Others



By Application Outlook

Complete Blood Count Automated Cell Counters Manual Cell Counters

Stem Cell Research

Cell-Based Therapeutics

Bioprocessing

Toxicology

Others

By End Use Outlook

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Others

By Region Outlook