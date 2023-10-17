Cell Reprogramming Market Overview, Leading Companies, Market Share Analysis

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —Cell reprogramming is the gesture of regressing mature, specialized cells into prompted pluripotent stem cells. This process needs a stem or progenitor cell intermediary. The rapidly rising demand for the cell reprogramming market can be attributed to taking skin cells and altering them into prompted pluripotent stem cells. It is exciting as it provides some of the disease-curing possibilities of embryonic stem cells while circumventing the moral issues that come with them.

According to the research report, the cell reprogramming market was valued at USD 312.08 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 618.00 million by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Cell reprogramming has gained traction for its potential to replace damaged cells or tissues, thus reversing the adverse physiological impacts it causes. Progression in related technologies like the creation of progenitor cells, gene editing, and tissue reengineering has driven the growth of the market. Also, there has been a significant impact of cellular reprogramming on diagnosing and addressing human diseases.

Growth Driving Factors

Increasing adoption of stem cell treatment for several diseases to push the market

Factors such as progression in stem cell biology, regenerative medicine for probable treatment, and the growing suitability of cell reprogramming in the healthcare sector propel market growth. The cell reprogramming market size is expanding as there is increasing adoption of stem cell treatment for several diseases, together with growth in demand for reprogramming of stem cells is anticipated to push the industry demand over the forecast period.

Increasing investments by governments and private companies are devoted to industry expansion. Further, growing technological progressions such as gene editing, the creation of progenitor cells, and tissue engineering are contributing to the growth of the market. The cell reprogramming market sales are soaring due to the increasing use of iPSC in the global pharmaceutical industries is another factor anticipated to boost cell reprogramming industry development.

Recent Developments

In April 2021, Tidal Therapeutics was acquired by Sanofi. Further, Sanofi’s research capabilities in immuno-oncology and inflammatory disorders will be improvised by the new technology platforms, possibly widely applicable to other disease areas.

Segmental Analysis

mRNA segment accounted for the most significant market share

Based on technology, mRNA reprogramming accounted for the most significant market share. Because of the compact size of mRNA, it becomes simpler to transfect than any other reprogramming vectors. The cell reprogramming market demand is rising as the mRNA molecules encode the multiple pluripotent factors which have been applicable in reprogramming somatic cells for generating pluripotent stem cells such as mesenchymal stem cells, fibroblasts, and amniotic fluid stem cells, enhancing the disruption of traditional mRNA and has excellent stability and immunogenicity.

The research segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate

Based on application, the research segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the ongoing research in the field of cell reprogramming with stem cells is expected for the growth of the research segment. Further, people reinforce federal financing for chronic disease research using stem cells for human embryos. Governments and private groups are investing in stem cell research studies improvising industrial contenders, and generating a secure position for themselves in the global sector by treating several chronic disorders.

Geographic Overview

Obtainability of functional cells for pre-clinical drug testing to propel the North American market

North America held the largest cell reprogramming market share due to the ongoing iPSC technological progressions. The obtainability of functional cells for pre-clinical drug testing in North America will seemingly be the factor leading to the highest growth during the forecast period. Further augmenting knowledge of the iPSC platform and high outturn drug toxicity analysis adds to the region’s growth.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a speedily growing region because therapy landscape’s effectiveness and production advancement. The extensive patient population base in this region and presently no efficacious treatments for several infections have driven the market growth in this region.

Competitive Insight

Some prominent cell reprogramming market key players include Allele Biotechnology, ALSTEM, Applied Biological Materials, Axol Bioscience, Creative Bioarray, DefiniGEN, Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, Lonza, Mogrify, REPROCELL, Stemnovate, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

