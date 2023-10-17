Clear Aligner Market Growth, Share and Strategy Overview, 2023-2032

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —Clear aligners are an option to conventional braces designed to guide teeth into their appropriate position. Similar to braces, clear aligners utilize a measured force to regulate tooth movement without metal wires and brackets. The rapid rise in the demand for clear aligner market can be attributed to the fact that they are removable; thus, it is easier to brush and floss after meals. Clear aligners are an excellent option for patients who want a straighter smile but do not want to wear conventional metal braces.

According to the research report, the global clear aligner market was valued at USD 3.96 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 57.05 billion by 2032, to grow at a CAGR of 30.6% during the forecast period.

Factors such as escalating patient population developing malocclusions, growing technological progressions in dental treatment, and increasing demand for customized cleaner aligners are driving the overall market growth. Improvements in aligner technologies have expanded the scope of their application and enabled the treatment of intricate cases.

Growth Driving Factors

Technologies such as digital impression systems to boost the market

In the appearance of increasing dental disorders, progressions such as 3D impression systems, additive fabrication, nickel and copper-titanium wires, digital scanning technologies, CAD/CAM appliances, temporary anchorage devices, and incognito lingual braces, clear aligners are amongst the latest progressions that are rendering orthodontic treatments efficient and predictable. The clear aligner market size is expanding due to dental treatments becoming customized, and technologies such as digital impression systems are helping in developing precise specialized clear aligner systems to cure mild to moderate misalignment situations.

Disruptions generated by the metal and ceramic braces and the long-term gum sensitivity have been attributed to the increased acquisition of clear aligners by patients and dentists. The aligner is designed for the wearer’s comfort and is flexible. Clear aligner market sales are soaring due to its aesthetic appeal and comfortable choice for tooth straightening. Invisalign is the biggest producer of clear aligners, with other brands such as Clear Correct, Inman Aligner, and Smart Moves.

Recent Developments

In April 2021, align technology will augment its global operations by establishing a manufacturing factory in Poland. This augmentation will enable the organization to serve a notable and underserved Invisalign market throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Segmental Analysis

The adult segment garnered the largest revenue share

Based on age, the adult segment garnered the largest revenue share and is anticipated to sustain its dominance over the study period. Malocclusion is a frequent dental disorder in the population. It can cause troubles such as decreased dentofacial aesthetics, irregularities in swallowing, mastication, and speaking as prone to trauma and periodontal disease. Clear aligner market demand is rising these days; a unified visual look is needed, predominantly dental attractiveness, which is crucial in society.

The polyurethane segment accounted for the largest revenue share

Based on material type insight, the polyurethane segment accounted for the largest revenue share. Clear aligner market trends include polyurethane, which has several benefits when utilized as a component. Due to its various properties, it is used for both hard and soft parts. This material can generate essential items to press teeth into alignment.

Geographic Overview

Increased R&D spending to drive the North American market

North America held the largest clear aligner market share due to increased R&D spending, the local presence of multinational businesses, and endeavors to acquire new patents. As per an American Dental Association poll, 85% of Americans regard dental health and assume oral health to be an essential factor of oral care.

Competitive Insight

Some prominent, clear aligner market key players include M ESPE, Angel Aligner, Argen Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Envista Corporation, Henry Schein, Institute Straumann, SmileDirect Club, Align Technology, and TP Orthodontics.

