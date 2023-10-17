Cloning And Mutagenesis Market Opportunities, Extensive Business Prospects

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —Cloning is the procedure of generating genetically identical individuals of an organism either naturally or artificially. Mutagenesis is a progression by which the genetic information of the organism is altered, causing a mutation. The rapid rise in the demand for the cloning and mutagenesis market can be attributed to new product launches, which are expected to contribute positively to the market growth.

According to the research report, the global Cloning And Mutagenesis market was valued at USD2.00 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.29 billion by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.

The prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders is escalating globally. For instance, as per WHO, cancer is one of the spearheading causes of death globally, generating almost one in six deaths, while cardiovascular diseases expedite approximately 17.9 million deaths each year. In cancer, personalized medicine uses detailed information about an individual’s tumor to help diagnose, plan a cure, recognize treatment effects, and make predictions.

Growth Driving Factors

Protein engineering for drug development is pushing the market

The increasing focus on protein engineering for drug development is spiraling the growth prospects of the market. Cloning and mutagenesis are the fundamental techniques engaged in protein engineering during drug development. These techniques assist researchers in tempering protein sequence through the insertion, deletion, or substitution of nucleotides to advance therapeutic proteins. The cloning and mutagenesis market size is expanding due to these protein techniques helping in the advancement of more efficient and safer drugs that are willingly available at lower costs.

Growing demand for a genetically modified products such as crops is accelerating market growth. The cloning and mutagenesis market sales are soaring as genetically modified insect-resistant, herbicide-tolerant seeds have achieved massive approval, and yields have witnessed speedy adoption, thereby contributing to the growth of the agricultural industry. Cloning and mutagenesis have permitted genetic alterations in crops, improvement in soil productivity, and structured pest control.

Recent Developments

In May 2021, the US business Telesis Bio Inc. stated that its BioXp technology now reinforces long fragment cloning. With the help of this venture, researchers can generate multi variants and errors rectified and clone them into bespoke vectors hand-free overnight.

Segmental Analysis

The cloning kits segment dominated the market

Based on the product, the cloning kits segment dominated the market. Cloning kits are used in several fields, including biopharmaceuticals, gene therapy, and gene analysis. Biopharmaceuticals usually use these kits to generate human protein with biological uses. A tissue plasminogen activator is engaged to cure and prohibit strokes. Cloning and mutagenesis market demand is increasing as cloning kits are employed in gene analysis to generate recombinant and synthetic versions of genes that help biologists comprehend the role of the normal gene in an organism’s function.

TOPO PCR cloning segment accounted for the highest share of the market

Based on technology, the TOPO PCR cloning segment accounted for a higher share of the market. This method utilizes DNA topoisomerase I’s biological activity to clone DNA fragments into specific vectors. This method has several advantages over traditional TA cloning involving ligation and limitation-free cloning. Cloning and mutagenesis market trends include cloning seeing several end users, including pharmaceutical and biotech corporations and academic and research institutions.

Geographic Overview

Rising demand for biotechnology methods to drive the North American market

North America held the largest cloning and mutagenesis market share due to the rising demand for biotechnology methods. Also, the region’s escalating reception of platforms dependent on genomic and proteomic data has increased the use of these techniques. The existence of foremost innovators and market contenders has led to greater product penetration in the region.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to increase at the highest rate due to the growing need for innovative treatments. Moreover, a strengthened economy, enhanced government investment in R&D, and speedy infrastructure advancements are some drivers driving regional prosperity.

Competitive Insight

Some of the prominent cloning and mutagenesis market key players include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., New England Biolabs, Takara Bio Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, Jena Bioscience GmbH, Assay Genie, TransGen Biotech Co., Ltd.

