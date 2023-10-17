Diagnostic Services Market Updated Business Strategies And Exclusive Data Report

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —Diagnostic services facilitate the provision of timely, cost-effective, and high-quality diagnostic care in safe and secure environments. It involves the clinical benefits of pathology and laboratory medicines, radiology, and nuclear medicines. The rapid rise in the demand for the diagnostic services market can be attributed to the information delivered and benefits patients by sanctioning the selection of the proper treatment, aiding health professionals to select suitable precautionary mediation, and offering critical prognostic data that can amend care pathways and management.

According to the research report, the global diagnostic services market was valued at USD 818.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD2,487.8 Billion by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Ask Us to Get Your Sample PDF Report on “Diagnostic Services Market” Covering TOC and Regional Analysis: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/diagnostic-services-market/request-for-sample

The demand for the market is growing due to escalating technological developments in MRI modality and increasing the application of MRI in the healthcare profession. Also additionally, rising health care insurance for medical imaging contribution is anticipated to supplement the market expansion.

What Does the Report Include?

Market size analysis for current market size and market forecast for coming years

Top vital products or services or technology developments, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures that took place in the last three years

Various opportunities available for other competitors in the market space

Top performing segments and how these segments will fulfill in the forecast period

Top performing regions and countries in the current market scenario

Growth Driving Factors

The growing cases of chronic diseases push the market

The growing number of product launches for progressive diagnostic testing services is one of the fundamental factors driving the diagnostic services market size. The increasing cases of chronic diseases and escalating demand for early diagnostic tests The industry is also flourishing due to dominant research and development funding by public and private firms for diagnostic services in the market.

Inquire for customization in Report: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/diagnostic-services-market/inquire-before-buying

Growing volumes of testing samples have caused escalated progressions in data management and sample preparations which are anticipated to boost the diagnostic services market sales. Further, a surge in investment in the advancement of diagnostic services is reckoned to people in the industry’s evolution.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, MedPlus Health Services initiated a diagnosis hub in Gachibowli with PNDT and AERB authorizations. It is a proliferation of the current lab’s segment and would enclose radiology and pathophysiology services.

Segmental Analysis

The neurology segment is expected to witness the fastest growth

Based on application, the neurology segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth. The increase in neurobiological disorders instances and stroke occurrences is most likely to contribute to the segment’s dominance. The diagnostic services market demand is on the rise as it may assist doctors in authenticating and diagnosing neurological disorders. Parkinson’s disease succeeding Alzheimer’s disease, is the most common splintering neurological disorder.

CT Scans segment accounted for the highest market share

Based on type, CT scans segment industry accounted for the highest market share. This is due to the rise in CT scan procedures and their relatively high price. Diagnostic services market trends include the rising aging population, which has been linked with increased consumption of CT scan procedures. As per the US census bureau, the aging population aged 65 and up contributes to roughly 16.5% of the nation’s people.

Geographic Overview

Increasing patient knowledge to boost the North American market

North America held the largest diagnostic services market share due to augmenting geriatric population, increasing patient knowledge, and comprehension of the importance of laboratory tests, and growing incidence of infectious and chronic conditions are driving the market. As per the CDC, four out of every ten people in the US have two or more long-term illnesses, and 6 out of every ten adults develop a chronic condition.

Browse Additional Details on “Diagnostic Services Market”:https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/diagnostic-services-market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the speediest CAGR over the forecast period associated with encouraging health infrastructure, rising investments in medical testing, a sustained improvement of reimbursed scenarios, and augmenting insurance benefits in several Asia Pacific countries.

Competitive Insight

Some prominent diagnostic services market key players include Alliance Medical Inc, Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, Dignity Health Incorporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Global Diagnostics Corp., Healthcare Imaging Services Pty Ltd, InHealth Group, Medica Group, Novant Health Group, Quest Diagnostics Inc., RadNet, Inc, Sonic Healthcare Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the study period of this market?

What is the growth rate of the market?

What is the market size?

Which region has the highest growth rate in the market?

Who are the key players in the market?

By Test Outlook

Lipid Panel

Liver Panel

Renal Panel

Complete Blood Count

Electrolyte Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Others

By Application Outlook

Neurology

Orthopedics

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Ultrasound

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Others

By Type Outlook

X-ray Imaging

Ultrasound

Magnetic Resource Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography

Nuclear Imaging

Mammography

By End Use Outlook

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Point-of-Care Testing

Ambulatory Care Centers

Research & Academia

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)