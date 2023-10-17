Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market Insights and Volume Report 2023-2032

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —Respiratory infection is an infection that may obstruct normal breathing. This infection is especially dangerous for children, older adults, and people with immune system disorders. In a respiratory exam, the doctor concentrates on breathing. They will check for fluid and inflammation in the lungs by listening for abnormal sounds in the lungs while breathing. The rapidly rising demand for the infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market can be attributed to the fact that there is an increase in the number of people suffering from heart disease or lung problems who are more likely to contract the respiratory infection.

According to the research report, the global infectious respiratory disease diagnostic market was valued at USD 63.28 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 43.74 billion by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of -1.7% during the forecast period.

Ask Us to Get Your Sample PDF Report on “Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market” Covering TOC and Regional Analysis: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/infectious-respiratory-disease-diagnostics-market/request-for-sample

Growing incidence of infectious respiratory diseases such as tuberculosis and pneumonia, technological advancements in diagnostic technology, and increasing R&D investments by key players, government, and non-profit firms for diagnostic testing will be prominent factors driving the market. Additionally, the growing demand for assays and consumables during the pandemic, together with growing product launches, lead to a spike in the market.

What Does the Report Include?

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to explain the impending investment pockets

The report offers information about the current and upcoming trends in the market, which assists in deciding the prevailing opportunities

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can impact the market

Key market players within the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which assists in understanding the competitive outlook of the market

Growth Driving Factors

The world’s growing geriatric population to push the market

The percentage of elderly people in the population is escalating in almost every country. Approximately 700 million people globally were 65 or older in 2019. By 2050 there will be 1.5 billion older people in the world, a more than double increase. The infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market size is expanding due to the rise in the world’s geriatric population, where an extensive number of old people are suffering from diseases such as TB.

Inquire for customization in Report: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/infectious-respiratory-disease-diagnostics-market/inquire-before-buying

Rising investment in research and development, especially in developed and developing economies, will further open up gainful market expansion opportunities for medical instruments or devices. Infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market sales are soaring due to the growing focus on enhancing healthcare facilities and infrastructure for healthcare as a whole. The public-private associations and strategic collaborations for the resolution of funding and implementing contemporary technology have been increasing over the past few years.

Recent Developments

In September 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. initiated the Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S antibody test in markets accepting CE marking.

Segmental Analysis

The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period

Based on product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period. Consumables include reagents and reagent kits utilized to perform in vitro diagnostics tests for respiratory diseases. The infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market demand is rising due to increased testing volume. For instance, the US FDA permitted approximately 261 molecular diagnostic products, 88 serological diagnostics tests, and 31 antigen diagnostics tests for the diagnosis of covid-19 in 2021.

The nasopharyngeal swab tests segment accounted for a significant revenue share

Based on sample type, the nasopharyngeal swab tests segment accounted for a significant revenue share. Infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market trends include application scope in several tests, including rapid antigen detection test, polymerase chain reaction, direct fluorescent antibodies, and others.

Geographic Overview

Proactive government measures to drive the North American market

North America held the largest infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market share due to high testing rates, enhancements in healthcare infrastructure, proactive government measures, technological advancements, and notable players in North America accounting for the most considerable market revenue. Reimbursement policies and sanctioning government initiatives are the factors that have driven the market in this region.

Browse Additional Details on “Infectious Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market”: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/infectious-respiratory-disease-diagnostics-market

Europe is anticipated to account for a significant growth rate over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of respiratory indications and growing testing rates have driven the market in this region. As per the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), in 2022, notable new cases of influenza were reported across Europe.

Competitive Insight

Some prominent infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market key players include Abbott, BD, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Qiagen, Quidel Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the revenue generated from products and services globally?

Which technology segment showcases high growth opportunities for the market players?

Which end-user segment of the market is projected to create more traction?

Which are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

What is the competitive rivalry and nature of the market?

By Product Outlook

Instruments Imaging Tests Respiratory measurement devices Other

Consumables

Services

By Sample Type Outlook

Saliva

Nasopharyngeal Swabs

Anterior Nasal Region

Blood

Others

By Application Outlook

Covid-19

Influenza

Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Tuberculosis

Streptococcus Testing

Other Respiratory Disease Testing

By Technology Outlook

Immunoassay

Molecular Diagnostic

Microbiology

Other Technologies

By End Use Outlook

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Physician Offices

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)