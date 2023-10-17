Medical Spa Market – Expects Huge Surge in Coming Years

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —Medical spa concentrates on procedures such as laser, chemical peels, botox, and others. Enhancing the skin and tackling anxieties such as wrinkles, pigmentation, and scars would be the focus. The rapidly rising demand for the medical spa market can be attributed to its helping in rejuvenation and handling several aesthetic concerns. A medical spa can also help to educate people about everyday skincare routines and provide rejuvenating therapies to sustain the freshness and youthfulness of the skin.

According to the research report, the global medical spa market was valued at USD 16.31 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 63.79 billion by 2032, to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

The market growth can be linked to growing consumer consciousness about self-care and anti-aging services and a speedy proliferation of the wellness tourism sector. As per the American Med Spa Association, there is an extensive demand for minimally invasive treatments such as chemical peels and non-surgical skin tightening together with body sculpting and tattoo removal.

Growth Driving Factors

The increasing demand for anti-aging skincare pushed the market

The medical spa has been shaped by continually altering customer demands. With customers becoming more social media savvy, awareness about anti-aging solutions is rising. The medical spa market size is expanding as the demand for anti-aging skincare is on the rise. As per the 2021 plastic surgery statistics by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, people aged 30 to 39 contributed to 45% of cosmetic surgeries in the US when 6.1 million aggregate cosmetic procedures, including 684,000 surgical procedures and 5.4 million minimally invasive surgeries.

The growing consumer disposable income, particularly in emerging countries, and the expansion of the tourism sector are also boosting the demand for such services. The medical spa market sales are soaring due to key companies offering personalized beauty treatments to justify exclusive prices and targets to leverage their position. A growing trend in the sector is the unification of the biophilic design and wellness architecture into the entire structural design of the property.

Recent Developments

In November 2021, the botox skin rejuvenating procedure was introduced by Chic La Vie for men initiating a new revolution.

Segmental Analysis

The facial treatment segment will account for a higher share of the market

Based on service, the facial treatment segment will account for a higher share of the market. The face and neck are the primary areas of concentration for several of today’s well-regarded medical spa treatments. The medical spa market demand is on the rise, with the popularity of video calling suggesting that more individuals are concentrating on how the visibility of faces and necks is in front of the camera. Therefore, the amount of face and neck treatment received at med spas has grown notably.

The adult segment is forecast to dominate the industry’s market segment

Based on age group, the adult segment is forecast to dominate the industry’s market segment. Medical spa market trends include adults leading the market due to the growing interest in body contouring and anti-aging treatments in adults; the main propeller of market expansion is the fact that the majority of med spa clients are in their mid-30s and 50s. The contemporary standard for measuring societal value seems to be beauty.

Geographic Overview

The growing demand for minimally invasive procedures to drive the North American market

North America held the most significant medical spa market share due to higher expenses on wellness tourism than other regions. The US and Canada have approachable access to a plethora of services for different cosmetic procedures and are expected to have several of the benefits for various cosmetic procedures and are expected to push market expansion further. The growing demand for minimally invasive procedures such as chemical peels and non-invasive skin tightening, body sculpting, and tattoo removal is expected to accelerate the market expansion further.

Competitive Insight

Some prominent medical spa key market players are Biovital Medspa, Kurotel Longevity Medical Center, Westchase Medspa, Bijoux Medi Spa, Serenity Medspa, Vichy Celestins, Sha Wellness, Lily Medical and Spa, Aesthetics Medispa, Drx Aesthetics, and Mandarin Oriental.

