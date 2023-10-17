Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market Development & Demand, 2023-2032

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —Transthyretin amyloidosis is a protein disorder where clumps of irregular protein known as fibrils build up in the heart. These protein deposits harden the left ventricle, the heart’s main pumping chamber making it difficult for the heart to pump blood to the body. The rapid rise in demand for the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market can be attributed to increasing cases of medications taken to stop disease progression by retarding or halting the build-up of protein deposits. Treatments may be taken to ease symptoms caused by other issues like heart failure, arrhythmias, and neuropathy.

According to the research report, the global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market was valued at USD 4.72 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.81 billion by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period.

The growth of the market is attributed to the in-depth research on the advancement of current therapies and the existence of powerful pipeline drugs that are utilized to cure transthyretin. It is a unique and ongoing disease defined by the deposition of abnormal proteins such as misTTR in organs and tissues of the body.

Growth Driving Factors

The high vulnerability to the disease pushes the market

The market is mainly driven by the existence of encouraging remuneration programs and the growing African American population. This acted as a stimulant for industry growth throughout the period because of the high vulnerability to transthyretin amyloidosis. The transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market size is expanding due to the Val122Ile being the most frequent mutation globally that leads to cardiomyopathy amongst the population, particularly among aged 65 years and above. Additionally, this Val122Ile is present in 3% to 4% of African American population globally.

Growth in research activities for advancing new diagnostic techniques and integrative therapeutic approaches is anticipated to lead to an enhanced survival rate and a more favorable prognosis of transthyretin amyloidosis. For instance, in November 2019, the amyloidosis research consortium advanced a disease-specific patient-reported outcome tool to comprehend and measure the influence of transthyretin amyloidosis from the patient perspective. The transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market sales are soaring as an introduction to such a tool will enhance the research in advancing a target-specific drug by comprehending complications and patient requirements, thereby broadening the opportunity in the market.

Recent Developments

In October 2022, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared productive phase 3 trials of Patisiran for cardiomyopathy associated with transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis. The clinical trial now guarantees the following consent and commodification in the US.

Segmental Analysis

ATTR-PN segment to witness the fastest growth

Based on type, the ATTR-PN segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth through the forecast period. The growing incidents of neuropathic disorders linked with transthyretin amyloidosis are predicted to the development of the ATTR-PN segment. The transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market demand is on the rise due to the growing number of patients experiencing specialty diagnoses to unearth rare diseases and is expected to increase the patient pool of transthyretin amyloidosis.

The targeted therapy segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on therapy, the targeted therapy segment accounted for the largest market share due to the growing adoption of new treatments in curing transthyretin amyloidoses, such as transthyretin gene silencers and gene editing. The transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market trends include the higher demand for alternative target therapies because of the intricate nature of the disease is also promoting top companies to advance new target therapies.

Geographic Overview

The principal nature of illnesses amongst the population drives the North American market

North America held the largest transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market share due to the principal nature of illnesses amongst the North American population as contrasted to the global incidence of the disease is accountable for escalating patient population developing transthyretin amyloidosis-oriented chronic conditions in the region.

Europe is expected to grow through the forecast period due to the initiation of critical drugs by companies and reinforcement from government regulations such as speedy approvals for equalizing the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis.

Competitive Insight

Some prominent transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market key players include Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Services, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, BridgeBio Pharma., Bristol-Myers, Acrotech Biopharma., AstraZeneca, Astellas Pharma, Prothena, and SOM Biotech.

