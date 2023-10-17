AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth with Industry Study

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching Market Size Estimated to be Worth USD 1,969 Million by 2030, at 27.2% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Therapeutic Application; By End-Use (Pharmaceutical Companies, Academia, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market size was valued at USD 230.92 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,969 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period.

What is Expected Size & Share of AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching Market

Report Overview

Unlocking accurate world data using predictive AI models and analytic tools can speed up the comprehension of diseases, recognizing appropriate patients and significant investigators to inform site selection and reinforce new clinical study designs. The rapidly rising demand for AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market can be attributed to the fact that AI algorithms merged with a productive digital infrastructure could sanction the uninterrupted stream of clinical trial data to be cleaned, aggregated, coded, stored, and managed.

The market growth is extensively attributed to the involvement of AI-powered solutions in carrying out and handling clinical trials that can be advantageous for decreasing clinical trial cycle time, which additionally lessens the cost and also escalates accuracy along with the capacity of trial development. Growing enterprises by the government to encourage the adoption of AI technologies in the healthcare sector and increasing consciousness about AI-based technology further fuel market growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

AI, Inc.

Antidote Technologies Inc.

ai

ai

Aris Global

Deep Lens

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Koneksa

Microsoft Corporation

GNS Healthcare

Growth Driving Factors

Inclusion of progressive technological solutions to push the market

Acquisition of digitization in clinical and biomedical research is unsealing possibilities for the market. AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market size are expanding as key pharma companies include progressive technological solutions for improvised patient management and clinical trial results. AI-based clinical trial solutions escalate patient recruitment by lessening their population heterogeneity by blending extensive volumes of health information data for various sources and platforms such as medical imaging, electronic medical records, and omics data.

Government organizations of developed countries such as the US and Europe offer findings. They are concurrently laying out a strict regulatory framework to propel the adoption of AI-based solutions outlined for clinical trial studies. AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market sales are soaring as governments of emerging countries are also spreading consciousness about AI-based clinical trial solutions amongst stakeholders to concentrate on discovering new medicines and speeding up patient recruitment, as this will enhance patient engagement and monitoring.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, the NIH declared the Bridge2AI program, which will have contenders from several groups and concentrate on fabricating several tools, resources, and data for advancing an AI strategy.

Segmental Analysis

The oncology segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on therapeutic applications, the oncology segment accounted for the largest market share. AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market demand is rising due to the increasing incidence rate of cancer globally, positively impacting the industry. Paramount pharmaceutical companies are also uniting with AI development firms to install AI-based cancer technologies generated to create pharmaceuticals.

The pharmaceutical companies segment held the most significant revenue share

Based on end-use, the pharmaceutical companies segment has the most significant revenue share. AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market trends include a growing prominence on advancing biomarkers and diagnostics more productively using AI-based technologies to discover new drug targets and streamline the development process. For instance, the text mining program Linguamatics from IQVIA provides NLP-based solutions for pharmaceutical firms.

AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions for Patient Matching Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 1,969 Million Market Size 2022 Value USD 287.49 Million Expected CAGR Growth 27.2% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Unlearn.AI, Inc.; Antidote Technologies; Inc.; Deep6.ai; Mendel.ai; Aris Global; Deep Lens; AmerisourceBergen Corporation; Koneksa; Microsoft Corporation; GNS Healthcare. Segments Covered By Therapeutic Application, By End-use, By region

Geographic Overview

The existence of crucial companies to push the North American market

North America held the most comprehensive AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market share due to the existence of crucial regional companies and the growth in the number of start-ups using AI. Further, the region has several registered clinical studies, which is advantageous to the industry. As per the data from World Health Organization (WHO), the US conducted the majority of the clinical trials numbering approximately 157,618 studies between 1999 and 2021.

Asia Pacific region is expected to have the market’s quickest CAGR in the forecast period due to escalating usage of clinical technologies dependent on AI and pro-AI government endeavors. Further, assisting the business is the region’s growing number of clinical studies. As per the NIH statistics from 2019, Asia Pacific is developing as a nucleus for conducting clinical trials at a reasonable cost.

Browse the Detail Report "AI-based Clinical Trial Solutions For Patient Matching Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Therapeutic Application; By End-Use (Pharmaceutical Companies, Academia, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030"

Polaris Market Research has segmented the AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market report based on therapeutic applications, end-use and region:

By Therapeutic Application Outlook

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Neurological Diseases or Conditions

Infectious Diseases

Others

By End Use Outlook

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academia

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

