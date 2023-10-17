Lucintel Forecasts Global Car Detailing Service Market to Reach $8.6 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global car detailing service market t looks promising with opportunities in the exterior car detailing and interior car detailing markets. The global car detailing service market is expected to reach an estimated $8.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing progress in technology, increased awareness regarding the importance of vehicle upkeep and maintenance, as well as, rising demand for used vehicles and inclusion of harmful chemicals and substances in car care products.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in car detailing service market to 2030 by service provider (conventional service station and on-demand service), type (exterior car detailing and interior car detailing), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, conventional service station and on-demand service are the major segments of car detailing service market by service provider. Lucintel forecasts that conventional service station is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to consolidation, takeovers, and global expansion efforts of major industry players.

Within this market, exterior car detailing will remain the largest segment because the advantages of exterior vehicle detailing encompass a range of services such as car washing, wax-based polishing, paint correction, stain elimination, tire dressing, and various additional treatments.

APAC is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period due to uptick in passenger car sales and the growth of consumer consciousness regarding vehicle cleanliness and hygiene in this region.

3M, Splash Car Wash, Autobell Car Wash, AutoKorrect, Elite Detailing & Protection, M-PIRE Auto, Oasis Car Detailing, and Delta Sonic are the major suppliers in the car detailing service market.

