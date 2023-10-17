Introducing Kent Premier Destination for Bathroom Design: Nicholls Ltd

KENT, UK, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Those looking for the finest in bathroom design and products need to look no further. Nestled in the heart of Kent, Nicholls Ltd proudly presents its revamped bathroom showrooms Kent residents have been eagerly anticipating.

Recognised among the leading bathroom shops Kent boasts, Nicholls Ltd offers an unparalleled selection of bathroom products, featuring both classic and contemporary designs to cater to every homeowner’s tastes and needs. From minimalist modern setups to more lavish, intricate designs, the expansive showroom displays an array of options that promise to transform any bathroom space.

“We’re thrilled to invite the people of Kent and surrounding areas to explore our newly designed showroom,” says a spokesperson for Nicholls Ltd. “Our team has carefully curated a selection that not only reflects the latest trends in bathroom design but also maintains the timeless elegance many homeowners seek. Whether you’re embarking on a complete bathroom renovation or just looking to update a few fixtures, our showroom offers inspiration at every turn.”

One of the main reasons Kent locals have consistently turned to Nicholls Ltd over competitors is its commitment to quality. Every product featured in the showroom has undergone rigorous quality checks, ensuring that clients receive only the best. Moreover, their professional and knowledgeable staff are always on hand to assist with any queries, from design suggestions to technical specifications.

Aside from their impressive product range, Nicholls Ltd also offers consultation and design services. For those unsure of how to maximise their bathroom space or which products would best suit their needs, the expert team at Nicholls Ltd provides invaluable insights and recommendations. They understand that every bathroom is unique and strive to deliver tailored solutions that perfectly marry form and function.

In recent years, there has been a significant emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly products. Nicholls Ltd aligns itself with this global trend by ensuring many of its offerings are environmentally friendly without compromising on style or quality. This dedication to sustainability coupled with their vast product range solidifies Nicholls Ltd’s position as one of the top bathroom shops Kent residents can rely on.

The newly revamped showroom also emphasises a user-friendly experience. With ample parking, easy accessibility, and a spacious layout, visitors can comfortably explore the myriad of options available at their own pace. Touch and feel the products, envision them in your own home, and let the quality speak for itself.

With decades of experience in the industry, Nicholls Ltd has cemented itself as the go-to destination for all bathroom needs. From the latest in bathroom innovations to timeless classics, their showroom truly has something for everyone. They invite homeowners, designers, and contractors to visit and experience firsthand the quality and design expertise that they have become synonymous with.

For those interested in checking out the latest in bathroom designs and products, the showroom is conveniently located in Kent and is open for visitation during regular business hours. Those who prefer to set an appointment or have specific queries can reach out to the helpful team at Nicholls Ltd via phone at 01795 472 819.

About Nicholls Ltd:

Nicholls Ltd is a leading bathroom retailer and design consultant located in Kent. With a rich history and a passion for quality and design, they offer an expansive range of bathroom products and design services to cater to every homeowner’s needs. Whether it’s a complete renovation or a simple product replacement, Nicholls Ltd is committed to providing the best in quality, design, and customer service.