Chris Luciani and Precision Records To Release ANOTHER WORLD Album

New York, USA, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — Chris Luciani, the driving force behind the electrifying hard rock ensemble LUCIDITY, in collaboration with his label Precision Records, proudly announces the upcoming release of their highly-anticipated album, “ANOTHER WORLD.” This eponymous album from LUCIDITY is set to hit the airwaves and streaming platforms worldwide in the week of October 16th, 2023. With an unyielding collection of tracks, “ANOTHER WORLD” delves into the timeless query, “Is there really anyone out there?” and navigates the introspective labyrinth of, “Is there really anyone in here?” LUCIDITY and Luciani deliver conclusions that are bound to challenge and captivate listeners.

Chris Luciani, known for his last solo EP “OVERLOAD,” a showcase of his keyboard and vocal prowess, now takes a thunderous guitar-driven plunge into the hard rock arena. Departing from the electronic synthesized instruments and drum machines featured in “OVERLOAD,” the “ANOTHER WORLD” album sees Luciani collaborating with a dynamic ensemble of live musicians, uniting their talents to meld incendiary lyrics and blistering riffs. The result is a sound that imbues each track with a heavy, mainstream active rock edge.

“ANOTHER WORLD” is currently available for global distribution through Precision Records, accessible on major digital retailers and streaming platforms. A forthcoming North American radio campaign will be initiated to champion the album’s release and to introduce the world to Chris Luciani’s latest creative venture. Mainstream Rock, Active Rock, and Modern Rock format radio stations will receive exclusive singles from the album, details of which will be announced shortly. Furthermore, the artist and band are gearing up for exciting personal appearances to be disclosed in the coming weeks.

For more information and the latest updates on Chris Luciani and LUCIDITY's website, www.lucidityofficial.com.

