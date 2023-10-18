Lucintel Forecasts Global Brake System Market to Reach $10.2 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global brake system market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle markets. The global brake system market is expected to reach an estimated $33.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are enforcement of rigorous safety regulations, embrace of high-end vehicles, and the growing utilization of disc brakes in the commercial vehicle sectors.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in brake system market to 2030 by product (disc brake and drum brake), technology (anti- lock brake system (ABS), traction control system (TCS), electronic stability control (ESC), and electronic brake- force distribution (EBD)), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, anti- lock brake system (ABS), traction control system (TCS), electronic stability control (ESC), and electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) are the major segments of brake system market by technology. Lucintel forecasts that anti- lock brake system (ABS) is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to proactive initiatives undertaken by various automotive organizations to ensure the compulsory implementation of ABS in crucial markets, as well as, recognized advantages in restoring vehicle stability during emergencies.

Within this market, passenger car will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the rise in populace, available income, and urban development.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of affordable labor and readily available raw materials, as well as, companies in the area provide substantial cost advantages in this region.

Advics, ZF Friedrichshafen, Akebono Brake Industry, Hitachi Automotive System, Brembo, Robert Bosch, Aisin Seiki, and Haldex are the major suppliers in the brake system market.

