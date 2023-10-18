Lucintel Forecasts Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market to Reach $3.6 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive glass bonding market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, specialty vehicle, and off highway vehicle markets. The global automotive glass bonding market is expected to reach an estimated $3.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing desire for high-end automobiles, including SUVs and crossovers, rigorous government mandates pertaining to automotive safety, and rising interest in vehicles that are both lightweight and fuel-efficient.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive glass bonding market to 2030 by form (paste, liquid, film, pellets, tape, and others), application (windshield, rear window, side lights, headlamps, sunroof, door glass, and others), end use (passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, specialty vehicles, off highway vehicles, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, windshield, rear window, side light, headlamp, sunroof, and door glass are the major segments of automotive glass bonding market by application. Lucintel forecasts that windshield is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because they used less robust materials to secure the windshield and rear window, relying on the extensive bonding area between the two surfaces.

Within this market, passenger vehicle will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to exceptional strength and long-lasting resilience, resistance to weather-related wear and corrosion, and outstanding optical clarity are key characteristics, as well as, the bonding of automotive glass can contribute to weight reduction in vehicles, thereby enhancing fuel efficiency.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high demand for vehicles in the APAC region, driven by its large population, extends to both personal and commercial usage, and growing need for an expanded long-distance road network in this region.

Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika, Dymax, 3M, DuPont, KIWO, ThreeBond Holdings, Bohle, and Master Bond are the major suppliers in the automotive glass bonding market.

