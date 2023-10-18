Lucintel Forecasts the Global Current Sense Amplifier Market to Reach $ 5.86 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global current sense amplifier market looks promising with opportunities in the electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and industrial markets. The global current sense amplifier market is expected to reach an estimated $5.86 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for EV, expanding industrial automation, and growth of IoT industry.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in current sense amplifier market to 2030 by sensing type (high-side sensing and low-side sensing), current direction (unidirectional and bidirectional), end use industry (electronics, automotive, telecommunications, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, high-side sensing and low-side sensing are the major segments of current sense amplifier market by sensing type. Lucintel forecasts that high-side sensing is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to more accuracy and reliability.

Within this market, electronics will remain the largest segment due to growing adaption of laptops, air conditioners, smartphones, and others.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to strong presence of large numbers of key players.

Maxim Integrated, Analog Devices, Monolithic Power Systems, ON Semiconductor, Renesas Electronic, ROHM Semiconductor, and Semtech are the major suppliers in the current sense amplifier market.

