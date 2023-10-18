Lucintel Forecasts the Global Common Mode Filters And Chokes Market to Reach $ 0.99 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global common mode filters and chokes market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, automotive, commercial, consumer electronics, and industrial markets. The global common mode filters and chokes market is expected to reach an estimated $0.99 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing need from automotive industry and highest usage in consumer electronics.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in common mode filters and chokes market to 2030 by type (data line, power line, and signal line), end use industry (aerospace & defense, automotive, commercial, consumer electronics, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, data line, power line, and signal line are the major segments of common mode filters and chokes market by type. Lucintel forecasts that power line is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to avoid disturbance in the power line.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to growing usage for reliable data communication in infotainment systems, ecus (electronic control units), autonomous driving, adas, and other automotive applications.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of automation technology in various industries.

Eaton, TDK, Murata, Schaffner, Yageo, Wurth Elektronik, and TT Electronics are the major suppliers in the common mode filters and chokes market.

