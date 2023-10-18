Lucintel Forecasts the Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistor Market to Reach $ 1 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global positive temperature coefficient (PTC) thermistor market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and telecom markets. The global positive temperature coefficient (PTC) thermistor market is expected to reach an estimated $1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing need for on energy efficiency and growth of electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, and automotive electronics.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in positive temperature coefficient (PTC) thermistor market to 2030 by type (ceramic PTC and polymer PTC), application (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and telecom), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, ceramic PTC and polymer PTC are the major segments of positive temperature coefficient (PTC) thermistor market by type. Lucintel forecasts that ceramic PTC is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its high stability, reliability, and accuracy.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment due to increasing application in smartphones, tablets, laptops, and others.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to presence of major industries and technological advancements.

Murata Manufacturing, TDK, Vishay, Amphenol, AVX, Honeywell, and TE Connectivity are the major suppliers in the positive temperature coefficient (PTC) thermistor market.

