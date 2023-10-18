Lucintel Forecasts the Global Microprinting Market to Reach $ 0.84 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global microprinting market looks promising with opportunities in the single-sided and double-sided markets. The global microprinting market is expected to reach an estimated $0.84 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing adaption in healthcare and increasing demand for anti-counterfeiting and security printing solutions.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in microprinting market to 2030 by substrate type (plastic, paper, and metal), type (monochrome and color), printing type (single-sided and double-sided), application (banking & finance, government, packaging, healthcare, education, and corporate), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, plastic, paper, and metal are the major segments of microprinting market by substrate type. Lucintel forecasts that paper is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high adaption of microprinting technology in paper-based banknotes, check slips, and postage stamps.

Within this market, single-sided will remain the larger segment due to high adaption in government, education, and corporate applications.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to presence of a large number of banking and finance organizations, government agencies, and corporate companies.

Xerox Corporation , Videojet, Matica , Brady, Zebra, HP, and Canon are the major suppliers in the microprinting market.

