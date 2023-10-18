Lucintel Forecasts the Global Light Triggered Thyristor Market to Reach $ 0.17 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global light triggered thyristor market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, automotive, electronics, and aviation sector market. The global light triggered thyristor market is expected to reach an estimated $0.17 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for LTTs in automotive and high government initiatives promoting clean energy, and technological innovation.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in light triggered thyristor market to 2030 by type (high power and low power), application (consumer electronics, automotive, electronics, aviation sector, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, high power and low power are the major segments of light triggered thyristor market by type. Lucintel forecasts that low power is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to fast switching application.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to engine control, transmission control, and anti-lock braking systems.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for the region’s automotive, consumer electronics, electronics, and aviation sectors.

Infineon, STMicroelectronics, On Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric, and ABB are the major suppliers in the light triggered thyristor market.

