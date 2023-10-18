Lucintel Forecasts the Global Legaltech Artificial Intelligence Market to Reach $ 7.99 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global legaltech artificial intelligence market looks promising with opportunities in the document management system, ediscovery, practise and case management, and e-billing markets. The global legaltech artificial intelligence market is expected to reach an estimated $7.99 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 27.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising adoption of cloud-based technology and increasing demand for automation process.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in legaltech artificial intelligence market to 2030 by component (software and services), end use industry (law firms, corporations, and legal service providers), application (document management system, ediscovery, practise and case management, e-billing, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, law firms, corporations, legal service providers are the major segments of legaltech artificial intelligence market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that law firms is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the quality of legal services.

Within this market, document will remain the largest segment due to automate mundane legal processes such as reviewing documents, and contracts to further identify critical clauses.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to favorable government initiatives and investments in AI technology.

Lex Machina, Casetext, ROSS Intelligence, Lawgeex, Fiscalnote, IBM Corporation, Opentext, Luminance, Litera, and Donnelley Financial Solutions are the major suppliers in the legaltech artificial intelligence market.

