Lucintel Forecasts the Global Video Capture Device Market to Reach $ 0.96 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global video capture device market looks promising with opportunities in the gaming, live streaming, and video production markets. The global video capture device market is expected to reach an estimated $0.96 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are demand for video surveillance systems, increasing popularity of cloud-based video capture solutions, and emergence of new technologies such as high-definition (HD) video capture devices.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in video capture device market to 2030 by type (USB, HDMI, SDI, and others), application (gaming, live streaming, video production, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, USB, HDMI, SDI are the major segments of video capture device market by type. Lucintel forecasts that USB is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its ease of use, compatibility, and affordability.

Within this market, gaming will remain the largest segment due to highest usage by gamers to record and stream their gameplay.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to presence for the gaming and video production industries.

ADLINK, Blackmagic Design, Advantech, Hauppauge, Cognex, Elgato/Corsair Components, Euresys, Microview, Razer, and Corsair are the major suppliers in the video capture device market.

