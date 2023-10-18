Lucintel Forecasts the Global Reflective Encoder Market to Reach $ 1.86 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global reflective encoder market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial automation, automotive, aerospace and defense, medical devices, robotics, and consumer electronics markets. The global reflective encoder market is expected to reach an estimated $1.86 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing trend of automation in various industries, such as manufacturing, automotive, and electronics and higher adaption in energy and power sector.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in reflective encoder market to 2030 by type (incremental and absolute), application (industrial automation, automotive, aerospace and defense, medical devices, robotics, and consumer electronics), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, incremental and absolute are the major segments of reflective encoder market by type. Lucintel forecasts that incremental is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its precision motion control application.

Within this market, industrial automation will remain the largest segment due to its versatilitye and reliablilty position sensing technology ideal suited for a wide range of industrial automation applications.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for reflective encoders from the industrial automation and automotive industries in this region.

Broadcom, iC-Haus, Nanotec Electronic, Hamamatsu Photonics, Seiko NPC, CTS, EPC, US Digital, Omron, and Bourns are the major suppliers in the reflective encoder market.

