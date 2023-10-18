Lucintel Forecasts the Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market to Reach $ 1.35 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global medium voltage fuse market looks promising with opportunities in the transformers, motor starters/motor circuits, feeder circuits/ feeders, switchgear, and capacitors, market. The global medium voltage fuse market is expected to reach an estimated $1.35 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high demand for electricity and aging infrastructure.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in medium voltage fuse market to 2030 by product type (current limiting fuses and expulsion fuses), application (transformers, motor starters/motor circuits, feeder circuits/ feeders, switchgear, capacitors, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, current limiting fuses and expulsion fuses are the major segments of medium voltage fuse market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that current limiting fuses is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to reduction in clearing times and helping in protection of electrical equipment from damage.

Within this market, transformers will remain the largest segment due to growing demand for fuses in transformers arising from large scale decentralization of power grids in many regions across the globe is mainly driving the growth of the transformers segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of the power sector and rapid urbanization.

ABB, Eaton, Siemens, GE Grid Solutions, Schneider Electric, S&C Electric Company, Cooper Bussmann, Littelfuse, Mersen, and Raychem are the major suppliers in the medium voltage fuse market.

