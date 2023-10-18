Hearing Amplifiers Market Revenue Generation Model & Business Segment Overview

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on “Hearing Amplifiers Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Behind-the-ear, In-the-ear); By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline Pharmacies); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

the global hearing amplifiers market size & share expected to reach USD 150.66 Billion by 2030 from USD 80.10 billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during forecast period 2022 to 2030.

What is hearing amplifiers? What is the target size & share of hearing amplifiers market?

Overview

Hearing amplifiers, also known as personal sound amplification products, are wearable devices used to amplify sound and audio. One can buy hearing amplifiers from commercial stores without a prescription. They are cheaper than hearing aids. They discover nearby sounds using the microphones and deliver it to an individual’s ear at a louder volume. These are not designed for people with hearing loss. Instead, they can help people hear faraway sounds more easily, such as while hunting or bird watching.

Hearing amplifiers are available in various customizations and different weights and customizable audio according to the client’s requirements. The rising geriatric population, growing adoption of smart hearing aids, and the increasing cases of noise-induced hearing loss are some key factors boosting the growth of hearing amplifiers market.

Key Points of The Report Will Improve Your Decision-Making Power:

The report analyzes and forecasts the size of the global hearing amplifiers market

The report studies the market and informs the readers with the data related to revenue updates, volume, and projected expansion rate of demand.

The report delivers a full-scale exploration of market dynamics and factors that are manipulating the growth of the global hearing amplifiers market

Competitive analysis of major market players will give a competitive advantage to customers in their respective businesses.

A report tracks market potential, drivers, current trends, challenges and opportunities, threats/risks.

The report also includes the demand outlook for the hearing amplifiers market across the globe.

Some of the Top Companies Profiles Covered in this Report Are:

Britzgo Austar Hearing Science and Technology (Xiamen) Co. Ltd

Sound World Solutions

Huizhou Jinghao Electronics Co. Ltd.

Otofonix

Banglijian

Amplifon

Ziphearing

Shenzhen LA Lighting Company Limited

Soundhawk

FocusEar

Resound

MDHearingAid

Beurer

Etymotic Research

IntriCon Corporation

Hearing Amplifiers Market: Growth Drivers

Growing number of young and adult populations with moderate deafness is driving the growth of the hearing amplifier market. Increasing developments in medical technology and healthcare are expected to propel industry growth in the upcoming years. Industry players are focusing on R&D initiatives to create cutting-edge products, which is likely to accelerate the growth of the market. Also, the increasing prevalence of hearing loss among the elderly population coupled with the growing geriatric population are positively influencing the demand for hearing amplifiers market.

Moreover, other factors propelling market expansion over the forecast period include beneficial regulatory circumstances, availability of affordable hearing amplifiers, and recent developments in hearing amplifiers. The rising prevalence of listening impairments is another hearing amplifier market trend expected to boost the industry expansion.

Global Hearing Amplifiers Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 150.66 Billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 80.10 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.8% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Britzgo Austar Hearing Science and Technology (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Sound World Solutions, Huizhou Jinghao Electronics Co. Ltd., Otofonix, Banglijian, Amplifon, Ziphearing, Shenzhen LA Lighting Company Limited, Soundhawk and others. Segments Covered By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Hearing Amplifiers Market: Report Segmentation

Insight by Product type

The behind-the-ear segment accounted for the largest market revenue share

Based on product type, the hearing amplifiers market is segmented into behind-the-ear and in-the-air segments. The behind-the-ear segment holds the largest share in the market and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. High efficiency, improved connection, and longer battery life are the key factors that flourish the demand for this product segment in Hearing amplifiers market. A behind-the-ear amplifier is a small electronic device that improves an individual’s hearing ability and enables better communication. Further, the in-the-ear amplifier is becoming popular due to its attractive designs and easy-to-use nature.

Insight by Distribution Channel

The offline segment anticipated to witness the largest revenue share in the industry

On the basis of distribution channels, the market is categorized into online and offline pharmacies. The offline segment recorded the highest share in the hearing amplifiers market owing to the availability of amplifiers in retail stores. Consumers’ rising demand for offline pharmacies is another factor fueling the segment growth throughout the forecast period.

Further, an increase in young people with deafness who looks to purchase amplifiers online is projected to promote the online sales category segment growth over the anticipated period.

Geographic Overview: Hearing Amplifiers Market

Europe is expected to dominate the market

Depending on geography, Europe recorded the most revenue share in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the foreseen period. The rising adoption of personal sound amplification products owing to the prevalence of deafness and their less expensive property is one of the key factors driving the demand for hearing amplifiers.

Further, North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the hearing amplifiers industry throughout the study period. Increased prevalence of such disorders has led to a boost in the adoption of audio amplifiers, which is augmenting the North American hearing amplifiers market growth. In addition, rapid technology advancements and a good reimbursement environment are some of the prominent factors expected to support the industry growth for audio amplifiers.

Recent Developments

In February 2021, GN Hearing (Denmark), the global leader in hearing aid innovation, launched ReSound Key, a hearing aid line-up that provides greater access to its proven and award-winning hearing technology worldwide.

In January 2021, Amplifon acquired PJC Hearing, the hearing care of the PJC Investments, which dominates major markets across the globe.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the hearing amplifiers market report based on product type, distribution channel, and region:

Hearing Amplifiers Market: By Product type Outlook

Behind-the-ear

In-the-ear

Hearing Amplifiers Market: By Distribution channel Outlook

Online

Offline Pharmacies

Hearing Amplifiers Market: By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

