Bicycle Industry: Distribution Channel Analysis and Scope Outlook, 2023 – 2030

The global Bicycle Market size was valued at USD 64.63 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The global market is growing significantly as bike-sharing companies, particularly in Europe and Asia, are investing aggressively in expanding their operations

Based on product, the cargo bikes segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period. This high growth rate is mainly attributed to the increasing government initiatives to promote the adoption of cargo bikes for short-distance logistics within a city. In addition, the governments of several countries are offering grants and incentives to drive the adoption of e-cargo bikes

Apart from being easy to use, electric bicycles can potentially shorten the journey time. Moreover, advances in battery technology have resulted in the advent of lighter rechargeable batteries that can support longer journeys. These factors are contributing to the growth of the electric technology segment

The men segment is expected to expand significantly at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period as men would continue to outnumber women and kids in terms of opting for a bicycle commute. The number of men opting for bicycle commutation was higher than that of women and kids in 2022

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share exceeding 33.0%. Governments in Asian nations, particularly Japan, China, and Singapore, among others, are investing aggressively in establishing the infrastructure necessary to encourage and support bicycle commutation

Leading market incumbents are Accell Group; Dorel Industries Inc.; Giant Bicycles; Merida Industry Co., Ltd.; and Trek Bicycle Corporation. They dominated the market in 2022 leveraging a continuous emphasis on expanding their market share through mergers and acquisitions

The global Bicycle Accessories Market size was valued at USD 11.43 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030.

In the product segment, the component sub-segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increased significance of safety and comfort offered by bicycle components, such as high-quality brakes, pedals, mudguards, locks, and air pumps

The OEM segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period as the OEM accessories are designed and manufactured by the same company that produced the bicycle, ensuring they are the same quality as the original components

This can provide users with peace of mind, knowing that they are purchasing accessories that are compatible with their bicycle and meet the manufacturer’s quality standards

The online segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Online shopping offers access to a broader range of products and brands than traditional brick-and-mortar stores

Buyers can easily compare prices and products from numerous retailers, making it easier to find the most suitable deals and products that meet their needs

The road bikes type sub-segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increased consumer preference for primary & reasonable bicycles

Competitive Landscape

Key companies are investing aggressively; launching new products; introducing new services, such as home delivery of high-end bicycles, after-sales support, and maintenance; and pricing their products and services competitively as part of the efforts to retain their competitiveness. Moreover, a few key market players are expanding their market presence by opting for strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and partnerships and collaborations.

Key players operating in the Bicycle Industry are:

Accell Group

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.

Avon Cycles Ltd

Cervelo

Dorel Industries Inc.

