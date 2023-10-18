Increasing Popularity of Traditional Folklore Music drives Musical Instruments Industry by 2030

Musical Instruments Industry Data Book – Stringed, Percussion, Wind and Keyboard Instruments Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s musical instruments industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Percussion Instruments Market Report Highlights

The global Percussion Instruments Market size was valued at USD 1,005.3 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Percussion instruments are primarily responsible for establishing rhythm and groove in music. Their dynamic and rhythmic qualities make them indispensable in various genres such as jazz, Latin, Afro-Cuban, pop, and world music.

The captivating energy and rhythmic drive provided by percussion instruments have contributed to the growth in their popularity.

These instruments are often used in group settings such as bands, orchestras, and ensembles, where individuals collaborate and synchronize their rhythms.

Band and orchestra programs in schools, colleges, and community settings provide a platform for musicians to come together and perform as a collective ensemble.

The increasing participation and emphasis on such programs are expected to drive the sales of percussion instruments, as these instruments establish the rhythmic foundation of a musical piece and add texture and dynamics to the overall sound.

Wind Instruments Market Report Highlights

The global Wind Instruments Market size was valued at USD 1,310.9 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The increasing adoption of wind instruments across diverse musical genres is contributing to the growth of the wind instrument market.

Similarly, in contemporary pop and rock music, wind instruments such as the trumpet and flute are gaining popularity for their unique and expressive qualities.

This trend not only expands the market reach of wind instruments but also creates new opportunities for instrument manufacturers and retailers.

Modern wind instruments incorporate improved materials, manufacturing techniques, and design features that enhance playability and sound quality.

These technological advancements attract both beginners and professionals who are seeking instruments that are easier to play and offer enhanced performance capabilities, thus contributing to the growth of the wind instrument market.

Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers in the musical instruments market aim to achieve optimum business growth and a strong market position through the implementation of various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution networks in the global as well as regional markets. Musical instrument manufacturers aim to strengthen their market positions by expanding their customer base through diversification of their product portfolios and incorporating a wide range of musical instruments. Thus, the players are aiming to achieve business growth in the regional market through product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.

Key players operating in the Musical Instruments Industry are:

Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

F. Martin & Co., Inc.

D’addario & Company, Inc.

Eastman Music Company

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co., Ltd.

