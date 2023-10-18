Prostate Cancer Treatment Market – Predicting Share and Scope, Unlocking Growth Potential

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —Prostate cancer is cancer that occurs in a man’s prostate. It is a small gland that produces seminal fluid. It is the second most common cause of death for men in the United States. Some prostate cancers develop slowly and are limited to the prostate gland, and may not cause harmful effects. Some may need treatments, while others can grow rapidly and cause serious harm.

According to the research report, the global prostate cancer treatment market was valued at USD 11.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 23.86 billion by 2032, to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Ask Us to Get Your Sample PDF Report on “Prostate Cancer Treatment Market” Covering TOC and Regional Analysis @https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/prostate-cancer-treatment-market/request-for-sample

Radiation, chemotherapy, surgery, hormone therapy, and biological therapy are the treatments available for prostate cancer. The prostate cancer health market is likely to witness immense growth prospects owing to the growing technological developments and FDA support by leading players and emerging pipeline drugs. The FDA approvals by the government are expected to create lucrative opportunities for prostate cancer health market growth during the foreseen period.

Prostate Cancer Health Market: Growth Drivers

The increasing prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia, rising overweight, spending & funds, and approvals for R&D in BPH treatment are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the prostate cancer health market. The increasing prevalence of prostate cancer, surging demand for hormone therapy drugs, and emerging treatment options for prostate cancer are also driving the market’s growth. In the Asia Pacific, Australia has the highest cancer incidence rates in the world, another factor contributing to the market growth.

Further, initial developments offered by the developing nations are anticipated to create profitable opportunities in the prostate cancer health market during the forecast period. New product launches also fuel the expansion of the prostate health market. Also, rising awareness about prostate health and the procedures by various organizations is expected to bring significant growth to the prostate cancer health market.

Prostate Cancer Health Market: Report Segmentation

Insight by Disease Indication

Based on disease indication, the prostate cancer segment is expected to witness tremendous growth in the global prostate cancer health market. Harmon therapy is used to treat advanced prostate cancer. While cancer vaccines, radiopharmaceutical agents, subsequent hormone therapies, or chemotherapies are other treatment options available. However, Cancerous cells become resistant to these medicines in a few months. Therefore, immunotherapies are anticipated to be used worldwide for cancer therapy during the forecast period.

Geographic Overview: Prostate Cancer Health Market

By geography, North America accounted for the largest share in 2021, owing to the increasing prevalence of BPH and rising treatment developments. Also, beneficial reimbursement rules, research spending, a solid healthcare infrastructure, and increasing product launches have been promoting the prostate cancer health market growth in the region.

Inquire for customization in Report @https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/prostate-cancer-treatment-market/inquire-before-buying

Furthermore, Asia Pacific recorded a high CAGR in the prostate cancer health market in 2021. Emerging nations in the Asia Pacific, including China, India, Brazil, and Mexico, are expected to rise at a rapid rate and create growth opportunities in the prostate cancer health market for various participants over the forecast period. In addition, increasing healthcare investments, a surge in physician awareness, and a growing number of the elderly population are the key factors expected to increase the demand for prostate cancer health solutions in the Asia Pacific.

Competitive Insight

Some of the leading players operating in the global market include Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Company, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Siemens Healthcare AG.

Browse Additional Details on “Prostate Cancer Treatment Market” @https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/prostate-cancer-treatment-market

Recent Developments

In January 2021, Myovant announced its partnership with Pfizer to introduce its drug Orgovyx (relugolix).

In June 2021, Novartis announced that the FDA had approved 177Lu-PSMA-617, experimental device therapy to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

In 2020, Asahi Kasei Pharma obtained new drug approval in China for Flivas (naftopidil), an agent for treating dysuria associated with BPH.

The market is primarily segmented based on disease indication, modality, treatment, and region.

Prostate Cancer Health Market: By Disease Indication Outlook

Prostate Cancer

AR Directed Therapies

Hormone ADT

Cytotoxic Agents

PARP Inhibitors

Others

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH)

Alpha-Blockers

Alfuzosin

Doxazosin

Tamsulosin

Silodosin

Other Alpha Blockers

5 Alpha Reductase

Finasteride

Dutasteride

Others

Prostatitis

Prescription

Over the counter

Prostate Cancer Health Market: By Modality Outlook

Diagnosis

Treatment

Prostate Cancer Health Market: By Treatment Outlook

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Therapeutics

Hormone Therapy

Chemotherapy

Others

Prostate Cancer Health Market: By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)