Prostate Health Market: Future Prospects, Business Strategies, Statistics Research

Global Size of Prostate Health Market Estimated to Reach USD 68.0 Billion By 2030, at 9.1% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on “Prostate Health Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Disease Indication (Prostate Cancer, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), Prostatitis); By Modality (Diagnosis, Treatment); By Treatment (Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Therapeutics); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report published by Polaris Market Research, the global prostate health market size & share was valued at USD 31.83 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 68.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

What is prostate health? What is the target size & share of prostate health market?

Overview

Prostate cancer is cancer that occurs in a man’s prostate. It is a small gland that produces seminal fluid. It is the second most common cause of death for men in the United States. Some prostate cancers develop slowly and are limited to the prostate gland, and may not cause harmful effects. Some may need treatments, while others can grow rapidly and cause serious harm.

Radiation, chemotherapy, surgery, hormone therapy, and biological therapy are the treatments available for prostate cancer. The prostate health market is likely to witness immense growth prospects owing to the growing technological developments and FDA support by leading players and emerging pipeline drugs. The FDA approvals by the government are expected to create lucrative opportunities for prostate cancer health market growth during the foreseen period.

Key Points of The Report Will Improve Your Decision-Making Power:

The report analyzes and forecasts the size of the global prostate health market

The report studies the market and informs the readers with the data related to revenue updates, volume, and projected expansion rate of demand.

The report delivers a full-scale exploration of market dynamics and factors that are manipulating the growth of the global prostate health market

Competitive analysis of major market players will give a competitive advantage to customers in their respective businesses.

A report tracks market potential, drivers, current trends, challenges and opportunities, threats/risks.

The report also includes the demand outlook for the prostate health market across the globe.

Some of the Top Companies Profiles Covered in this Report Are:

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc

Astellas Pharma Inc

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Eli Lilly and Company

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc

Pfizer Inc.

Siemens Healthcare AG

Prostate Health Market: Growth Drivers

The increasing prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia, rising overweight, spending & funds, and approvals for R&D in BPH treatment are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the prostate health market. The increasing prevalence of prostate cancer, surging demand for hormone therapy drugs, and emerging treatment options for prostate cancer are also driving the market’s growth. In the Asia Pacific, Australia has the highest cancer incidence rates in the world, another factor contributing to the market growth.

Further, initial developments offered by the developing nations are anticipated to create profitable opportunities in the prostate health market during the forecast period. New product launches also fuel the expansion of the prostate health market. Also, rising awareness about prostate health and the procedures by various organizations is expected to bring significant growth to the prostate health market.

Global Prostate Health Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 68.0 Billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 31.83 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 9.1% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Company, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Siemens Healthcare AG Segments Covered By Disease Indication, By Modality, By Treatment, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prostate Health Market: Report Segmentation

Insight by Disease Indication

Based on disease indication, the prostate cancer segment is expected to witness tremendous growth in the global prostate health market. Harmon therapy is used to treat advanced prostate cancer. While cancer vaccines, radiopharmaceutical agents, subsequent hormone therapies, or chemotherapies are other treatment options available. However, cancerous cells become resistant to these medicines in a few months. Therefore, immunotherapies are anticipated to be used worldwide for cancer therapy during the forecast period.

Geographic Overview: Prostate Health Market

By geography, North America accounted for the largest share in 2021, owing to the increasing prevalence of BPH and rising treatment developments. Also, beneficial reimbursement rules, research spending, a solid healthcare infrastructure, and increasing product launches have been promoting the prostate health market growth in the region.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific recorded a high CAGR in the prostate health market in 2021. Emerging nations in the Asia Pacific, including China, India, Brazil, and Mexico, are expected to rise at a rapid rate and create growth opportunities in the prostate health market for various participants over the forecast period. In addition, increasing healthcare investments, a surge in physician awareness, and a growing number of the elderly population are the key factors expected to increase the demand for prostate health solutions in the Asia Pacific.

Recent Developments

In January 2021, Myovant announced its partnership with Pfizer to introduce its drug Orgovyx (relugolix).

In June 2021, Novartis announced that the FDA had approved 177Lu-PSMA-617, experimental device therapy to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

In 2020, Asahi Kasei Pharma obtained new drug approval in China for Flivas (naftopidil), an agent for treating dysuria associated with BPH.

The market is primarily segmented based on disease indication, modality, treatment, and region.

Prostate Health Market: By Disease Indication Outlook

Prostate Cancer

AR Directed Therapies

Hormone ADT

Cytotoxic Agents

PARP Inhibitors

Others

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH)

Alpha-Blockers

Alfuzosin

Doxazosin

Tamsulosin

Silodosin

Other Alpha Blockers

5 Alpha Reductase

Finasteride

Dutasteride

Others

Prostatitis

Prescription

Over the counter

Prostate Health Market: By Modality Outlook

Diagnosis

Treatment

Prostate Health Market: By Treatment Outlook

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Therapeutics

Hormone Therapy

Chemotherapy

Others

Prostate Health Market: By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

