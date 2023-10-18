Brain Health Supplements Market Key Insights and Trends, Prominent Players

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —At CAGR of 8.2%, Global Brain Health Supplements Market Size Estimated to Touch USD 14.75 Billion By 2030: Polaris Market Research

According to the research report, the global brain health supplements market size & share was valued at USD 7.59 Billion in 2021 and is expected to touch USD 14.75 Billion By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

What is Brain Health Supplements? How Big is Brain Health Supplements Market Growth?

Overview

Brain health supplements are organic compounds that provide positive effects on the brain. These supplements are available in the form of herbal solutions such as capsules, tablets, and powders. Benefits provided by these supplements include enhanced memory, creativity, attention, motivation, and alertness in individuals. Other supplements such as omega-3s, vitamin D, rhodiola, B12, and saffron are found to be helpful for reducing depression, insomnia, anti-aging, and anxiety.

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the growth of the brain health supplements market. Such products gained high demand due to the negative effects spread by the pandemic, like weak mental and emotional health. Also, the growing adoption of these supplements among the millennials and elderly population in the United States is expected to rise during the forecast period. Growing awareness and health-consciousness among the American people are the major factors contributing to the surge in adoption of these supplements.

Some of the Top Companies Profiles Covered in this Report Are:

Accelerated Intelligence Inc

AlternaScript LLC

Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Natroll LLC)

HVMN Inc

Intelligent Labs

KeyView Labs Inc

Liquid Health Inc

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd

NOW Foods

Onnit Labs LLC

Peak Nootropics

Purelife Bioscience Co. Ltd

Quincy Bioscience LLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Brain Health Supplements Market: Growth Drivers

The rising prevalence of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) among adults in the U.S. is the major factor fueling the demand for brain health supplements. According to the report by the National Institute of Mental Health, MDD affected 9.6% of females and 6.0% of males in 2019. The U.S. National Library of Medicine reported in April 2020 that dietary supplements, including minerals, vitamins, and herbal ingredients consumed by nearly 75% of the adult population in the U.S. to enhance brain health, energy, and performance. These factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the brain health supplements market.

Moreover, growing R&D activities in herbal constituents are positively influencing the market’s growth. A surge in the number of major players developing health supplement products creates growth opportunities in the brain health supplements market. Increasing cases of brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, and brain tumors are further likely to boost the growth of this market. In addition, the rise in the senior population promotes the growth of the brain health supplement market.

Geographic Overview: Brain Health Supplements Market

Depending on geography, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. There is high demand for these supplements in the region due to the growing cases of diseases related to mental health. Also, a surge in the prevalence of brain diseases, a rise in awareness about neural diseases, and the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region has led to an increase in the market demand for brain health supplements in the U.S. These trends in brain health supplements market expected to propel the industry growth.

Report Analysis by key Segmentation

Insight by product

Based on product, the market is segmented into natural molecules, herbal extract, and vitamins and minerals. The natural molecule segment held the highest share in 2021 in the brain health supplements market owing to the increasing adoption of brain supplements as well as natural and organic components instead of synthetic supplements.

Insight by Application

Based on application, memory enhancement witnessed the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The changing lifestyles of the people are one of the key factors driving the segment’s growth. According to the estimates, the younger adults are more engaged in things like adventure sports, part-time jobs, and social gatherings.

Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 14.75 Billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 7.59 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 8.2% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Accelerated Intelligence Inc, AlternaScript LLC, Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Natroll, LLC), HVMN Inc, Intelligent Labs, KeyView Labs, Inc, Liquid Health, Inc, Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd, NOW Foods, Onnit Labs, LLC, Peak Nootropics, Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd, Quincy Bioscience, LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Segments Covered By Technology, By Device, By Application, By Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Recent Developments

In June 2021, Motiva Supplements unveiled – ‘Neuro Booster,’ which offers key nutrients and vitamins to help improve immunity, brain, and memory in an easy-to-digest powder formulation.

In February 2019, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. launched a clinically proven ‘Neuriva’ brain health supplement in the U.S. market, which is based on a patented coffee bean extract. The company produced a mobile app to provide this supplement with personalized and customized brain training programs.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the brain health supplements market report based on product, application, and region:

Brain Health Supplements Market: By Product Outlook

Natural Molecules

Herbal Extract

Vitamins and Minerals

Brain Health Supplements Market: By Application Outlook

Memory Enhancement

Attention & Focus

Depression & Mood

Sleep and Recovery

Anti-aging & Longevity

Stress & Anxiety

Brain Health Supplements Market: By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

