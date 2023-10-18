Harrisburg’s Premier Beach Wedding Destination: My Lux Vacation

Harrisburg, PA, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — Harrisburg couples seeking a unique and enchanting setting for their wedding day can now indulge in the dreamy allure of a beach wedding right in the heart of the city. My Lux Vacation is proud to announce the grand opening of its exquisite beach wedding location in Harrisburg, bringing a touch of coastal paradise to Central Pennsylvania.

Nestled on the picturesque shores of the Susquehanna River, My Lux Vacation Weddings offers a breathtaking waterfront backdrop that perfectly combines the tranquility of a beach with the convenience of a metropolitan setting. This idyllic venue promises an unforgettable and one-of-a-kind wedding experience for couples and their guests.

Key Features of My Lux Vacation:

1. Beachfront Elegance: Say “I do” with your toes in the sand and the river as your witness. Our beautiful beachfront location provides a stunning setting for your ceremony and photos.

2. Versatile Event Spaces: From intimate elopements to grand affairs, we offer a variety of event spaces to accommodate weddings of all sizes and styles.

3. Professional Wedding Services: Our experienced team of wedding experts will ensure your big day runs smoothly. From event planning to catering, we’ve got you covered.

4. Scenic Surroundings: The serene riverfront and lush greenery create a picturesque atmosphere, perfect for capturing cherished memories.

5. Convenient Location: Located just minutes from downtown Harrisburg, My Lux Vacation is easily accessible, making it a convenient choice for you and your guests.

6. Endless Wedding Possibilities: Whether you envision a romantic sunset ceremony, a lively beachside party, or an intimate gathering, we can make your wedding dreams come true.

My Lux Vacation is a labor of love, and we’re excited to bring a touch of coastal charm to Harrisburg,” says My Lux Vacation, the owner of the venue. “Our team is dedicated to creating memorable, personalized weddings that reflect the uniqueness of each couple. With the sound of the river as a backdrop and the warmth of the sun on your special day, we’re confident that our beach wedding location will capture your heart.”

To inquire about booking your dream beach wedding at My Lux Vacation, please visit our website at www.myluxvacation.com or contact us at 717-759-5833. We look forward to making your wedding day an unforgettable experience filled with sand, sunshine, and love.

About My Lux Vacation:

My Lux Vacation is Harrisburg’s premier beach wedding destination, offering a beautiful beachfront location along the Susquehanna River. With a team of dedicated professionals and a variety of event spaces, My Lux Vacation creates personalized, unforgettable weddings for couples in the heart of Central Pennsylvania.