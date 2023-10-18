Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Revenue, Sales, Industry Growth

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —Global Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Size Will Reach to USD 20.61 Billion by 2030: Polaris Market Research

According to the research report, the global fill finish manufacturing market size was valued at USD 8.54 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 20.61 Billion By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

How Big is Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Size?

Overview

Drug products distributed through the parenteral, ophthalmic, inhaled, or otic route presents an increased risk of infection or harm. Therefore, a fill-finish is required by the FDA for drug products delivered through these routes to be supplied as sterile products. The rapidly increasing demand for fill finish manufacturing market can be attributed to the manufacturing procedure eliminating the opportunities for contamination, whether from microorganisms or particulates that could harm a patient when administered.

The increasing requirement for sterile products has paved the way for the higher acquisition of prefilled syringes to ease parenteral dosage forms. The growing progression in medical packaging across the pharmaceutical sector, the invasion of progressive biologics, and other prospective contributors to fill-finish manufacturing market expansion.

What Does the Report Include?

This study presents the analytical depiction of the industry along with current trends and future estimations to decide the impending investment pocket

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, along with a detailed analysis of the market share

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global market growth scenario

Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the manufacturing market

The report provides a detailed market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will crystallize in the coming years

Some of the Top Companies in the Global Market Are:

Aenova Group

Bausch+ Strobel

Baxter

BECTON

DICKINSON And Company

Curia

Cytiva

Fujifilm Corporation

GERRESHEIMER AG

GRONINGER & Co Gmbh

IMA S.P.A.

Johnson & Johnson

Maquinaria Industrial Dara

Moderna

Nipro Medical Corporation

Nipro Pharm Packaging

Optima Packaging Group GmbH

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Robert Bosch

Schott AG

SGD Pharma

Stevanato Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

West Pharmaceutical Services

Growth Driving Factors

Increasing adoption of ready-to-fill technology to push the market

The growing demand for sophisticated fill-finish manufacturing technologies has generated opportunities for the market players. Fill finish manufacturing market size is expanding as the adoption of ready-to-fill technology is growing at a rapid pace. Thus, the adoption of ready-to-fill technology is quickening. Simultaneously pre-sterilized ready-to-use container closure system has undeviating growth in popularity and is now extensively used in the modern pharmaceutical industry.

Fill finish manufacturing market sales are soaring as in the conventional fill finish. Traditional stainless steel systems need additional cleaning and sterilization. In contrast, a single-use system discards the important step of sterilization and lessens the change over time by simplifying end-of-batch breakdown and decontamination operations. Several pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and contract manufacturing organizations are acquiring single-use fill finish systems obtainable for viral, syringe, cartridge, and ampoule filling.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, SGD Pharma initiated its ready-to-use sterile 100ml molded glass vials which safeguard drug stability and odes away scratches on vials to improvise visual inspection. These type 1 molded glass vials fill finish parental drug products.

Segmental Analysis

The consumable segment accounted for the highest revenue share

Based on product, the consumables segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to longer shelf life and growing usage of disposable packaging for biologics. In addition, fill finish manufacturing demand calls for pre-filled syringes anticipated to support the market revenue due to the increasing adoption of PFS in several applications, such as lyophilization and growing fill finish outsourcing.

Contract manufacturing organizations to dominate the market

Based on end use, contract manufacturing organization is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period due to rising new medications and outsourcing manufacturing of drug substances. Fill finish manufacturing market trends include CMO offering drug development services and managing drug innovation during the pharmaceutical industry’s manufacturing process, which is a required factor in propelling the market.

Fill Finish Manufacturing Market: Report Scope & Analysis

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 20.61 Billion Market Size 2022 Value USD 9.21 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 10.6% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Aenova Group, Bausch+ Strobel, Baxter, BECTON, DICKINSON And Company, Curia, Cytiva, Fujifilm Corporation, GERRESHEIMER AG, GRONINGER & Co Gmbh, IMA S.P.A., Johnson & Johnson, Maquinaria Industrial Dara, Moderna, Nipro Medical Corporation, Nipro Pharm Packaging, Optima Packaging Group GmbH, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Robert Bosch, Schott AG, SGD Pharma, Stevanato Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and West Pharmaceutical Services. Segments Covered By Product, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Chronic disorders in the geriatric population to propel the European market

Europe held the largest fill finish manufacturing market share due to rising worries about chronic disorders in the geriatric population and innovation in several drug developments. Additionally, growing R&D investments in advancing cheap biologics in regions such as France, Italy, and Germany are anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the second largest region for fill finish manufacturing market because of increasing government investment to enhance healthcare infrastructure and clinical research centers. In addition, the growing reach of contract manufacturing organizations with several leading pharmaceutical companies and the ever-increasing construction of fill finish plants in regions such as Japan, India, and China is anticipated to drive market growth.

Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

The growing demand for the consumables segment in several medical institutes and research centers is owing to its high replacement rate. In addition, the rising adoption of prefilled syringes due to lower costs and easy administration for healthcare workers and end users is expected to boost the market.

Contract manufacturing organization is expected to spearhead revenue growth owing to the rising demand for appropriate aseptic fill finish procedures for complex drug molecules, which has ultimately increased their needs in the pharmaceutical industry for outsourcing services.

Asia Pacific is the second largest region expected to grow over the forecast period on account of several advancements in the biopharmaceutical industry and a growing patient base for affordable medications. Moreover, rising R&D infrastructure also supports segment growth.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the fill finish manufacturing market report based on product, end-use, and region:

By Product Outlook

Consumables Prefilled Syringes Glass PFS Plastic PFS Vials Glass Vials Plastic Vials Cartridges Other Consumables

Instruments Systems Integrated Systems Standalone Systems Machine Type Automated Machines Semi-Automated & Manual Machines



By End Use Outlook

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Research & Development Laboratories

Academic Research Institutions

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

