Cell-based Assay Market History, Data by Companies, Key Regions

According to the research report, the global Cell-based Assay market size was valued at USD 15.91 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 32.23 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

What is Cell-based Assays? How Big is Cell-based Assay Market?

Overview

Cell-based assays are commonly recognized as cellular assays; these assays are utilized in biomedical studies by government institutions, academic research institutes, biotechnology companies, and many others. In these assays, live cells are utilized in the experiments. It also refers to a method of analysis of living cells on the basis of several parameters.

Cell-based assays provide an in-depth introduction to the real-life model as they use live cells during experimentation. These assays are functional cells and are used as diagnostic tools in the study of novel drugs. The growing number of drugs rising activities and the acquiring of cell-based assay procedures in the industries is anticipated to boost the cell-based assay market size over the assessment period.

Key Highlights of the Report

A detailed analysis of the cell-based assay industry and sub-market forecast

Extensive details and analysis of contracts, projects, and programs

Analysis of technological trends and how these shape the industry

The in-depth description of technical factors and political regulatory

Outline of leading companies operating within the sector

SWOT analysis of the major key players operating in the market, together with the opportunities available and the key threads faces

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Biognosys

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Cell Signaling Technologies

Cisbio

Cell Biolabs Inc.

Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

Lonza Group

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

General Electric

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Growth Driving Factors

Rising demand for cell-based assay propels the industry

The cell-based assay market share is uplifting because of the rising frequency of chronic diseases across the globe. Technological advancement approves researchers to start using the technology for drug discovery, and toxicology studies are also raising the industry size. Significant acceptance of throughput screening methods is expected to propel the cell-based assay industry over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as arthritis, diabetes, cancer, epilepsy, cardiovascular diseases, etc., are the several major factors fueling the cell-based assay market share and are anticipated to maintain their dominance over the assessment period. Also, increasing private and government initiatives towards stimulating immunization and the evolution of the product is the key factor boosting the cell-based assay industry.

Recent Developments

In June 2021, Danaher Corporation announced the acquisition of Aldevron company which manufactures mRNA, Proteins and has reached many biotechnology and pharmaceutical consumers. This acquisition will lead the field of development of genomic medicine.

In March 2020, Promega corporation announced a strategic partnership with FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, which will develop drug discovery to an advanced novel assay to observe how cells behave in the human body.

Segmental Analysis

The consumable product segment dominated market

On the basis of product, the consumable segment accounted for the highest market share in the industry in 2021 because of the substantial utilization of consumable products and the utilization of several biotech and biopharma companies for the development and building of cells, majorly in emerging markets. Additionally, the increasing need for the growth of research activities in therapeutics is predicted to accelerate the market revenue over the assessment period.

The drug Discovery segment dominated the market

On the basis of type, the drug discovery segment dominates the market due to growing demand for biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries. Also, huge growth is accounted for by the huge investment in research activities by biopharmaceutical industries, which is anticipated to propel the requirement for the segment during the assessment period.

The biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical segment is expected to account for the highest market share

Based on end-use, the cell-based assay market segmentations are categorized into contract research organizations, pharmaceuticals & biopharmaceuticals companies, and academic & government research institutes. From all the other sub-segments, the pharmaceuticals & biopharmaceuticals segments are predicted to account for the highest market over the prediction period. This is because of the growing adoption of the cell-based assay in various pharma and biotech companies due to its advantages.

Report Scope of Cell-based Assay Market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the largest market share

On a geographical basis, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the highest cell-based assay market share over the assessment period. This region is expected to dominate because of increasing initiatives by several biopharma companies facing collaborations to develop novel drugs. Further, the number of initiatives taken by governments for infrastructural evolution over the countries is expected to account for the largest market share.

Moreover, North America is accounted for the largest market share due to the increasing number of critical chronic disease patients, including arthritis, cancer, and diabetes. Also, the clarity of CROs and acceptance of several technologies are estimated to boost industry growth.

Browse the Detail Report “Cell-based Assay Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Consumable, Assay kits, Cell lines); By Type (Drug Discovery, Basic Research, ADME Studies); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cell-based-assay-market

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Cell-based assay market report based on Product, type, end-use, and region:

By Product Outlook

Consumable

Reagent

Assay Kits

Reporter Gene Assays

Cell Growth Assays

Second Messenger Assays

Cell Death Assays

Cell lines

Toxicity Studies

Pharmacodynamic Studies

Pharmacokinetic Studies

Microplates

Probes & Labels

Instruments & Software

By Type Outlook

Drug Discovery

Toxicity Studies

Pharmacodynamic Studies

Pharmacokinetic Studies

Basic Research

ADME Studies

By End Use Outlook

Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals companies

Contact Research Organizations

Academic & Government Research Institutes

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

