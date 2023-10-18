Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market Industry Outlook, Investment Strategy

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —Global Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market Share to be Worth USD 1,005.60 Million By 2030, With 18.8% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published research report on "Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Pre-partum and Post-partum); By Device; By Platform; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030"

According to the research report, the global pregnancy tracking and postpartum care apps market share was valued at USD 214.31 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,005.60 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.

What is Expected Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market Share?

Overview

Pregnancy has to be navigated continuously, from morning sickness to fatigue and all other unknowns. However, with the advent of smartphones, the process has become more accessible. The rapidly rising demand for pregnancy tracking and postpartum care apps market can be attributed to the fact that they can help pregnant women track progress, monitor symptoms and body changes, and even offer some required distraction in the long month’s waiting.

The speedily growing health awareness amongst women, proactive advancement of women’s health technology results, growth in digital literacy with enhanced internet connectivity, and exposure to femtech entrepreneurial ventures are pushing the market growth. As per a femtech revolution article published in 2020, digital women’s health start witnessed a substantial rise of 105% in funding and investments in 2020, as there were roughly 50 contemporary femtech firms founded in 2020-21.

What Does the Report Include?

The report explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Elucidates details about key operational strategies with a concentration on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of several companies

Detailed analysis of market revenue over the forecasted period

Inspecting several outlooks of the market with the assistance of porter’s five forces analysis, PEST, and SWOT analysis

Study on the segments that are expected to dominate the market

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Contraction Timer

Glow Nurture

Hypnobirthing: Calm Birth

Pregnancy Tracker

Baby Bump

Pregnancy +

Hello Baby

Ovia Health

Pregnascan

Natural Cycles USA Corporation

EHE Health

Glow Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

BeWell Innovations

NUVO Inc.

Varian Medical Systems Inc

Growth Driving Factors

The increasing usage of mobile platforms to push the market

The growing consciousness of digital healthcare is ensured by the crucial need of pregnant women to reinforce market innovation. Innovators are using several mobile platforms to provide quality women’s health solutions that would assist them in tracking their health and well-being, acquiring informational content on multiple health issues, and getting answers to medical inquiries. The pregnancy tracking and postpartum care apps market size is expanding due to well-established companies in the women’s health market which provide pregnancy care management and fetal and infant development results together with educational content authenticated by acclaimed health care professionals.

Mobile applications for smartphones have simplified lives by making it handy to monitor women’s health during and after pregnancy. The pregnancy tracking and postpartum care apps market sales are soaring due to the easy obtainability of technologically progressive devices and the growing acquisition of smartphones; pioneers have commenced funding to make the most of the prevalent situation of the industry by concentrating on providing quality women’s health solution through several mobile platforms which would assist pregnant women in tracing their systems, register fetal development, benefit from educational content, mingle with other pregnant women, trace contraction pattern, and benefit from other pre and postpartum care services.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Mylo, a spearheading mom care brand, declared that it had raised USD 17 million for initiating a health service vertical and efficaciously increasing its operations. To further escalate its market position, the start-up plans to utilize the funds to expand its community and brand, advance contemporary product verticals, and initiate digital health solutions for mothers.

Segmental Analysis

The prepartum segment attributed to a significant market share

Based on application, a prepartum segment is attributed to a significant market share. It is estimated to retain its position over the expected period owing to a growing number of the health-conscious female population and their rising consciousness towards the obtainability of progressive digital health technologies. The pregnancy tracking and postpartum care apps market demand is on the rise owing to social networking features, fetal development tracking, fitness and exercise recommendation, pregnancy tracking, and suggestion to products and services are some of the prominent offerings offered by app developers which are propelling the adoption of these kinds of applications and supplementing the segment growth.

The Android platform segment is expected to register the fastest growth

Based on the platform, the android platform segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the projected period. The development of the market is mainly projected by the growing popularity of android-run smartphones for several pregnancy tracking and pre and postpartum care management applications globally. The pregnancy tracking and postpartum care apps market trends, including the constant enhancement in internet connectivity and high penetration of smartphones depending on android features, are anticipated to be key factors propelling the growth of the segment market.

Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 1,005.60 Million Market Size 2022 Value USD 254.22 Million Expected CAGR Growth 18.8% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Contraction Timer, Glow Nurture, Hypnobirthing: Calm Birth, Pregnancy Tracker, Baby Bump, Pregnancy +, Hello Baby, Ovia Health, Pregnascan, Natural Cycles USA Corporation, EHE Health, Glow Inc., Hitachi Ltd., BeWell Innovations, NUVO Inc., and Varian Medical Systems Inc. Segments Covered By Application, By Device, By Platform, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Growing digitalization of several healthcare systems to drive the North American market

North America held the most significant pregnancy tracking and postpartum care apps market share because of the growing digitalization of several healthcare systems, the increasing consciousness of the women population in context to the latest technology available, and growing smartphone ownership rates. Magnified coverage areas of internet connectivity in the region are prominent factors propelling the growth of the market extensively.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region during the projected period, expedited by growing demand for the constructive healthcare technology, emerging spending on healthcare, and escalated progression in digital infrastructure in the region. In addition, several favorable government capabilities to reinforce and develop digital health solutions are expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Browse the Detail Report “Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Pre-partum and Post-partum); By Device; By Platform; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pregnancy-tracking-and-postpartum-care-apps-market

Frequently Asked Questions

Which are the top companies to hold the market share?

Which is the largest regional market?

What are the key trends in the market?

What are the market values of emerging countries?

What would be the forecast period of the market?

Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market Report Highlights

Pre-partum segment accounted for a significant revenue share due to the rapid increase in the number of the health-conscious female population and the easy availability of advanced digital technologies.

Smartphones segment held the largest market share in 2021 owing to the extensively rising penetration of smartphones and the availability of fast internet connectivity in countries like India and China.

Android segment is likely to grow at a considerable CAGR during the projected period on account of the rising prevalence of android-run smartphones for various pregnancy-related issues.

North America dominated the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period on account of increased healthcare spending and increasing digitalization of various healthcare systems.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the pregnancy tracking and postpartum care apps market report based on application, device, platform, and region:

By Application Outlook

Pre-partum

Postpartum

By Device Outlook

Smartphones

Tablets

Others

By Platform Outlook

Android

iOS

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

