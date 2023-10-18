Immune Health Supplements Market Challenges, Innovations and Technologies

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —Immune Health Supplements Market Size to See 11.4% CAGR, Expected to Reach USD 144.61 Billion by 2030: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “Immune Health Supplements Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Form (Capsules, Tablets, Powder, Liquid, Gel, Soft Gels, Others); By Product; By Application; By Mode of Medication; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global immune health supplements market size & share was valued at USD 55.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 144.61 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

What are Immune Health Supplements? What is Expected Size & Share of Immune Health Supplements Market?

Overview

The immune system is an extensive network of cells, proteins, and organs. It functions to safeguard the body from detrimental microorganisms and toxins. The rapidly increasing demand for immune health supplements market can be attributed to escalating aging process, which increases the need for micronutrients. Probiotics assist in sustaining a healthy balance of bacteria in the gut, and contemporary research reinforces the idea that they have a beneficial impact on immunity.

The prominent factors propelling the market growth include the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, diabetes, and several other disorders because of the lack of immunity. In recent years, there has been a persistent trend witnessed about the increase in supplement usage to enhance the body’s immunity globally. The growing consumer consciousness to sustain and improve immune health and well-being is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast years.

What Does the Report Include?

Overview of product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Details about critical operational strategies with a concentration on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies

Detailed analysis of market revenue over the forecast period

Examining various outlooks of the market with the assistance of Porter’s five forces analysis and PEST and SWOT analysis

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Abbott Laboratories

American Health

Amway Corp.

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Danone

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Herbalife Nutrition of America Inc

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd

Nestlè

Novartis

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Unilever

Growth Driving Factors

The increase in supplement products such as minerals and vitamins to push the market

Supplement products such as minerals, vitamins, probiotics, and herbal products for boosting immunity have observed a high demand in recent years. Immune health supplements market size is expanding as the population covering the globe is becoming more aware of immune health and quality of life. The escalating geriatric population and increasing consciousness amongst adult individuals to enhance the body’s immunity have raised the demand for immune health supplements that supports market growth.

Immune health supplements have a notable influence on improvising the body’s immune system and assist in safeguarding from several infectious diseases. Immune health supplements market sales have surged as many studies have portrayed that diabetes is directly associated with the prevalence of chronic diseases. Thus, there is a growing interest in the intake of supplements among diabetic patients to enhance their immune system, which can provide a notable value in combating infectious diseases.

Recent Developments

In December 2020, Abbott advanced a new Pedialyte hydration solution to reinforce immune health. Pedialyte with immune systems involves prebiotics, vitamin B 12, vitamin E, Vitamin C, and zinc which are nutrients specifically selected due to their role in supporting the immune system.

Segmental Analysis

Vitamins and mineral supplements are the most significant revenue contributor

Based on the product, the vitamins and mineral supplements segment is anticipated to be the most significant revenue contributor and is anticipated to retain its dominance in the foreseen period. The segment is being driven by consumers’ escalating desire for supplements to enhance their immunity globally. Immune health supplements market demand is on the rise due to the demonstrated health benefits and extensive obtainability of vitamin C, D, and B complex, multivitamins, and minerals such as zinc and selenium.

Immune Health Supplements Market: Report Scope & Analysis

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 144.61 Billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 55.29 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 11.4% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Abbott Laboratories, American Health, Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Danone, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Herbalife Nutrition of America, Inc, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd, Nestlè, Novartis, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd, The Nature’s Bounty Co., and Unilever Segments Covered By Product, By Form, By Application, By Mode of Medication, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

People’s increasing awareness about self-wellness to propel the North American market

North America held the largest immune health supplements market share as people’s increasing knowledge of self-wellness, and health is anticipated to stay at the forefront of the foreseeable future. At the same time, the growing prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and obesity would stimulate regional development.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a high CAGR in the global market. The region is proliferating due to fast urbanization, propelling people to confirm immune health supplements at an increasing rate. For instance, as per the UN in 2018, urbanization is home to 55% of the world’s population, which is expected to rise to 68% by 2050; with global population growth, an additional 2.5 billion people could live in cities in Asia and Africa comprising about 90% of this increase.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Immune Health Supplements market report based on product, form, application, mode of medication, and region:

By Product Outlook

Vitamin & Mineral Supplements Vitamin C Supplements Vitamin D Supplements Vitamin B complex Supplements Multivitamins Selenium Supplements Zinc Supplements Others

Herbal Supplements

Probiotic Supplements

Others

By Form Outlook

Capsules

Tablets

Powder

Liquid

Gel

Soft Gels

Others

By Application Outlook

Hair growth

Gut health

Respiratory tract infection

Others

By Mode of Medication Outlook

Prescription based

Self-medication

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

