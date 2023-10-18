Patient Monitoring Devices Market Addressing Challenges, Incredible Possibilities

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —By 2030, Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size Estimated to Reach Over USD 73.4 Billion, at 7.4% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published research report on "Patient Monitoring Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, Other); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030"

According to the research report, the global patient monitoring devices market size was valued at USD 38.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 73.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

What is Patient Monitoring Devices? How Big is Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size?

Overview

Patient monitoring devices permit providers to continually monitor the patient’s severe or chronic conditions, such as pulse rate, heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and others. The patient’s condition can be analyzed from outside the clinics and hospitals. The major goal of these monitoring devices is to early warn critically ill patients.

The leading patient monitoring devices include respiratory devices, cardiac monitors, and temperature monitoring devices. The growing acceptance of wearable patient monitoring devices is propelling the market. The increasing frequency of cardiovascular disease across the world is anticipated to uplift the patient monitoring devices market share over the foreseen period.

Key Highlights of the Report

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions

Important changes in industry dynamics

Detailed company profiling of top players in the market

Historical, current, and projected size of the market by both value and volume

Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their presence in the industry

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

American Telecare

Biotelemetry Inc

BIOTRONIK

Bosch

Boston Scientific Corporation

Compumedics Limited Electronics Co. Ltd

Covidien Plc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Health anywhere Inc.

Honeywell

Intel

Johnson & Johnson

Masimo Corporation

Natus Medical Medtronic plc

OMRON Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Roche

SCHILLER

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical

Welch Allyn

Growth Driving Factors

The patient monitoring devices market demand is rising due to the increasing number of chronic cases, including kidney disease, stroke, and diabetes. The rapid rise in patient monitoring devices for residential settings is anticipated to boost the market during the assessment period. The rising geriatric population is one of the major factors responsible for the market’s highest revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the foreseen period.

The evolution of advanced technology products such as nebulizers, ventilators, oxygen monitors, and others is expected to uplift the patient monitoring devices market size over the assessment period. Several government initiatives towards the healthcare industry are expected to fuel the industry’s demand. The growing prevalence of wearable and remote patient monitoring devices is predicted to accelerate the patient monitoring devices industry over the assessment period. Also, the rapid rise in tobacco smoking is expected to boost the industry.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, MDLIVE launched patient health monitoring to drive health improvements for people living with chronic conditions. This digital-first program aims to improve health outcomes for people living with chronic health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, or high blood pressure.

In January 2022, Omron Healthcare launched heart-focused remote patient monitoring. This launch would expand digital health services to consumers and monitor risks of heart disease and other ailments.

Segmental Analysis

Multiparameter monitoring devices considered as the highest market share

On the basis of product, the multiparameter monitoring devices dominated the patient monitoring devices industry in 2021 and are expected to maintain their dominance over the assessment period. The accountable factors for the segment’s dominance are battery-powered, low-cost, and hugely merged silicon systems that implement several parameters into a low-cost, low-power integrated solution. Also, the readily available silicon solutions are pulse oximetry, respiration, one or more computer units, and a Bluetooth low-energy radio.

Hospitals dominate the market

On the basis of end-use, the patient monitoring devices market segmentations are classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, home care settings, and others. Out of all, the hospital’s segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is predicted to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the segment’s dominance are the rising importance of exact and accurate disease detection and the growing number of treatments transferred in hospitals. Further, the number of admissions is rising due to several reasons, such as accidents, chronic illnesses, and others fueling the segment’s dominance.

Geographic Overview

North America accounts for significant market growth

On the basis of geography, the North American region is considered the largest patient monitoring devices market share. The region is dominating due to growing research and development for evolving advanced sensor-based patient monitoring systems, safety concerns, rising frequency of infectious diseases, and advancement in technology in the devices such as inpatient monitoring. Moreover, the most popular companies in the world, such as Natus Medical, GE Healthcare, and Edward Lifesciences, have their headquarters in the region is another factor accountable for the region’s dominance.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the patient monitoring devices market report based on product, end-use, and region:

By Product Outlook

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Systems

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

Cardiac Monitoring Devices

ECG Devices

Implantable Loop Recorders

Event Monitors

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitors

Smart/Wearable ECG Monitors

Multiparameter Monitoring Devices

Low-acuity Monitoring Devices

Mid-acuity Monitoring Devices

High-acuity Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Monitoring Devices

Pulse Oximeters

Spirometers

Capnographs

Peak Flow Meters

Temperature Monitoring Devices

Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices

Table-top Temperature Monitoring Devices

Wearable Continuous Monitoring Devices

Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices

Smart Temperature Monitoring Devices

Hemodynamic/Pressure Monitoring Devices

Hemodynamic Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Disposables

Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Neuromonitoring Devices

Electroencephalography Machines

Electromyography Machines

Cerebral Oximeters

Intracranial Pressure Monitors

Magnetoencephalography Machines

Transcranial Doppler Machines

Weight Monitoring Devices

Digital

Analog

Other Patient Monitoring Devices

By End-Use Outlook

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Home Care Settings

Other

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

