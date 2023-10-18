Genetic Toxicology Testing Market to Expand with Rise in Focus of Players on Development

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —Genetic toxicology is the study of harm by chemical and physical agents. These damages, if not cured, immediately change the DNA sequence and cause mutations. Mutations often cause eradication or change of the gene functions, and if the injuries are not infectious will lead to inheritable alterations. The rapidly rising demand for the genetic toxicology testing market can be attributed to its essential role in the safety assessment of contemporary and prevailing substances of societal value by eliminating human exposure to potential somatic and germ cell mutagens.

According to the research report, the global genetic toxicology testing market was valued at USD 1.40 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.21 billion by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Genetic toxicology is used in diverse fields such as food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and biotech. The growing drug development and detection, together with the increasing usage of pharmacogenomics, is expected to boost the demand for genetic toxicology data as it can examine the compounds that can persuade genetic mutations or chromosomal injuries. Further, the expansion of facilities and availability of funding globally is also a sizeable growth factor in the industry.

Growth Driving Factors

Growing imports of food to push the market

The genetic toxicology testing market size is expanding due to the result of rising demand for imports of novel food. Growing imports of foods are enthralling regulatory bodies to strengthen testing and other safety evaluation. As per the European Safety Authority, ethnic diversity, increasing globalization, and innovative sources of nutrients are the bestowed factors to new food imports. Fresh foods include food made with the help of technology, food with the inclusion of contemporary ingredients, and food through unknown sources.

Genetic toxicology testing market sales are soaring due to growing concentration on the depletion of animal employment assessment of the genotoxic probability of substances is anticipated to influence the costs and the time needed for testing. Such alterations in market dynamics are expected to open new opportunities for in vitro testing and can foresee a substantial boost in market actions.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Charles River Laboratories partnered with Cure AP-4 for gene therapy manufacturing. Charles River became the first CDMO in North America to obtain acceptance for commercially producing allogenic cell therapy drug products that EMA approves.

Segmental Analysis

In vitro segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR

Based on type, in vitro segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR with the growing concentration on individualized medicine and drugs with in vitro application. The genetic toxicology testing market demand is increasing with regulating the usage of drugs and cosmetics testing on animals. The in vitro segment is anticipated to grow as the tests are executed inside the labs utilizing specific instruments.

The services segment accounted for a higher revenue share

Based on product, the services segment accounted for a higher revenue share in the market and is anticipated to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Genetic toxicology testing market trends include growing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical sector, increasing funding from government firms in research and life sciences, and growing omics research such as proteomics, genomics, metabolomics, and transcriptomics.

Geographic Overview

North America dominated the market

North America held the largest genetic toxicology testing market share due to the well-established infrastructure and technological progressions. One of the reasons can be the appearance of key market players in that region. With growing government investments, R&D in omics studies, and technological progression, the industry is anticipated to grow.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to evolve with a substantial CAGR with escalating government advantages and investments during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population in the region generates several infectious diseases, thereby escalating testing. Consciousness regarding healthcare is growing with technological progressions leading to industry growth.

Competitive Insight

Some of the prominent genetic toxicology testing market key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Eurofins Scientific, Merck KGAA, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Gentronix Ltd, Creative Bioarray, MB Research Laboratories, and Sotera Health LLC., Environmental Bio-Detection Products Inc, Cyprotex PLC, Shanghai Medicilon Inc., Toxikon Corporation, Concave, BioReliance, Fraunhofer ITEM, Instem, Gentronix Ltd, Toxikon Corporation.

