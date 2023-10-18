HLA Typing Market Comprehensive Research, Analysis By Leading Companies

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —HLA Typing Market Size Surge to USD 2.0 Billion by 2030, At 5.7% CAGR Growth: Global Strategic Report by Polaris Market Research

According to the research report, the global HLA typing market size was valued at USD 1.24 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

What is HLA Typing Market? How Big is HLA Typing Market Size & Share

Overview

The human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing is a kind of genetic test that is performed to assess that the donor is safe to donate an organ, bone marrow, or cord blood for transplant and tissue transplant. The HLAs are of three types, including HLA-A, HLA-B, and HLA-DR. The blood sample or swab inside the cheeks is needed for testing the HLA of the receiver and donor.

For the determination of HLA antigens, the following method is used such as biochemical, cellular, DNA, and serological. As the demand for organ transplantation is rising, the comprehensive utilization of HLA testing in pharmacogenetics is anticipated to propel HLA typing market share over the assessment period. Upgrading HLA-related products is predicted to uplift the industry.

Key Highlights of the Report

A detailed analysis of the market and sub-market forecast

Extensive details and analysis of contracts, projects, and programs

Analysis of technological trends and how these shape the industry

The in-depth description of technical factors and political regulatory

Outline of leading companies operating within the sector

SWOT analysis of the major key players operating in the market, together with the opportunities available and the key threads faces

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Qiagen N.V.

Genome Diagnostics B.V.

Illumina Inc.

CareDx

Immucor Inc.

TBG Diagnostics Limited

BAG Diagnostic GmbH

Omixon Inc.

Luminex Corporation

inno-train Diagnostik Gmbh

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Fujirebio Holdings Inc

Growth Driving Factors

The rising adoption of HLA testing is propelling the market

The HLA typing market size is uplifting due to rising crucial initiatives by the leading players for introducing novel products in the industry. The growing frequency of diseases and the evolution of HLA typing are anticipated to propel the industry over foreseen period. Rising acceptance of HLA testing due to the growing frequency of genetic disease and for spotting genetic disease is expected to boost the industry during the foreseen period.

Further, growing awareness of HLA typing is anticipated to propel the industry during the forecast period. Also, government initiatives towards the market, such as HLA typing test camps for people who are diagnosed with genetic diseases, are predicted to boost the market during the assessment period. Technological advancement and the growing number of operations, such as soft tissue transplantation, stem cell transplantation, and others, are expected to boost the HLA typing market demand during the assessment period.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Mylab Discovery Solutions (AS) released an in-vitro diagnostic test for Ankylosing Spondylitis called the DiscoverSeries HLAB*27 detection kit.

In April 2022, The NGSgo-MX11-3 human leukocyte antigen genotyping test from Genome Diagnostics (GenDx), a Dutch molecular diagnostics company, acquired permission from Canadian regulators for use in in-vitro diagnostics.

Segmental Analysis

The molecular assays segment is accounted for the highest market share

On the basis of technology, the molecular assay segment dominated the market in 2021. The major factors responsible for the segment’s growth are increasing acceptance rate, cutting-edge technologies, and growing molecular assay demand. Also, the demand for molecular assays is rising because, as compared to non-molecular tests, the related advantages offered by the molecular procedure are more effective.

Further, due to advanced technologies such as next-generation sequencing, high-resolution HLA typing is now possible, which is expected to boost the segment’s growth.

The reagents and consumables are dominating the industry

On the basis of product and services, the reagents and consumables segment outpaced the industry due to the adoption of reagents and consumables is rising in transplant diagnostic procedures. In addition, the launch of advanced technology propels the development of instruments which is expected to boost the segment’s growth over the prediction period. There are various kit types through which the segment’s value will boost, i.e., SBT kits (sequencing-based typing), SSO kits (sequence-specific oligonucleotides), and SSP kits (sequence-specific primers).

The diagnostics segment is considered the largest market share

Based on application, the HLA typing market segmentations are classified into diagnostics and research. Out of both, the diagnostics segment accounted for the highest market share. The segment dominated the market due to the huge utilization of gene tasting for disease detection and the availability of advanced and targeted gene testing methods.

HLA Typing Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 2.0 Billion Market Size 2022 Value USD 1.29 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.7% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), Genome Diagnostics B.V. (GenDx) (Netherlands), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), CareDx (U.S.), Immucor Inc. (U.S.), TBG Diagnostics Limited (Australia), BAG Diagnostic GmbH (Germany), Omixon Inc. (Hungary), Luminex Corporation (U.S.), inno-train Diagnostik GmbH (Germany), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), and Fujirebio Holdings, Inc. (Japan). Segments Covered By Technology, By Product and Services, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America is accounted for the significant market share

On a geographical basis, the North American region accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the foreseen period. The factors accountable for the region’s dominance in the HLA typing industry are the factors such as the rising requirement for organ transplant and growing government initiatives towards the promotion of moral advancement programs for organ donation and transplantation. The existence of leading players that offers cutting-edge technology is also responsible for the region’s dominance.

Further, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR over the foreseen period. The major factors reported for the region’s dominance are increasing medical treatment costs, upgrading availability to treatments and procedures, including organ transplants, and government initiatives towards increasing public awareness of organ donation.

Key Questions Answered in The Report Include:

What are the key factors driving the HLA typing market?

What are the business growth strategies adopted by the developed and developing regions?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis?

Who are the leading players active in the HLA typing industry?

What’s the competition in this industry, both company and country-wise?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the HLA typing market report based on technology, products and services, application and region:

By Technology Outlook

Non-molecular assays

Molecular assays

By Product and Services Outlook

Instruments

Reagents and consumables

Software

Services

By Application Outlook

Diagnostics

Research

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

