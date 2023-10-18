Biologics Contract Development Market New Informative Study Focusing Companies

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —At 10.4% CAGR, Global Biologics Contract Development Market Will Reach to USD 13.22 Billion by 2030: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “Biologics Contract Development Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source (Mammalian, Microbial, Others); By Indication; By Product Service; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global biologics contract development market size & share was valued at USD 5.48 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.22 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

What is Biologics Contract Development? How Big is Biologics Contract Development Market?

Overview

The biologics contract development organizations offer a full range of services, from evolving cell lines to the long-term supply of biological products. These companies specialize in evolving and producing stable cell lines, which are comprehensively utilized in crucial applications such as biological production, drug screening, and functional gene studies.

The biologics contract development organizations only distributed the drugs which are pre-formulated. Increasing outsourcing of research and development by pharma and biopharma businesses I propelling the industry. Rising acceptance of advanced technologies for biological production is uplifting the biologics contract development market share.

Key Highlights of the Report

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions

Important changes in industry dynamics

Detailed company profiling of top players in the market

Historical, current, and projected size of the market by both value and volume

Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their presence in the industry

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Abzena Ltd

AGC Biologics

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

Almac

Avid Bioservices Inc

Bionova Scientific Inc

BioXcellence (Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH)

Curia Global Inc.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Genscript

KBI Biopharma

LakePharma

Lonza

STC Biologics

Samsung Biologics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

WuXi Biologics

Growth Driving Factors

Growing acceptance of advanced technology is propelling the market

The biologics contract development market demand is rising due to increasing mergers and acquisitions campaigns between biopharma organizations and contract development organizations. The latest research in novel and combination therapies for evolving biologics is anticipated to uplift the biologics contract development industry over the assessment period. Also, a beneficial environment for clinical trials in evolving nations is accounted for considerable growth.

Further, the rising government initiatives in evolving nations towards their policies with EMA and FDA standards to uplift the approval process and create reliability are expected to boost the biologics contract development market size over the prediction period. The rising adoption of technological advancement in biological manufacturing is also responsible for the biologics contract development industry’s significant share. Also, due to favorable results from ongoing clinical research initiatives, various government and private organizations inspire and make considerable investments in this field.

Recent Developments

In Jan 2022, Samsung Biologics acquired Biogen’s 50% stake as a joint venture to strengthen biosimilar development capabilities and future performance in novel drug development.

In Oct 2021, Avid Bioservices announced the expansion into the development and manufacturing of viral vectors for cell and gene therapy.

In Sept 2021, LakePharma Inc. was acquired by Curia Global, Inc. (formerly AMRI), top contract research, development, and manufacturing organization.

Segmental Analysis

The mammalian segment dominated the market

Based on the source, the biologics contract development market segmentations are classified into microbial, mammalian, and others. Out of all, the mammalian segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the assessment period. The accountable factor for the segment’s dominance is the evolving mammalian proteins with significant post-translational moderations, which supply an inhabitant formation while using mammalian cells for protein expression.

The process development segment is considered the largest market share

On the basis of product service, the process development segment accounted for the highest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the foreseen period because of the several businesses that prefer to outsource the manufacturing of recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies (MABs).

Further, the cell line development segment propelled the market in 2021. The accountable factors for the segment’s dominance are increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and vaccines, rising rates of oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders. Also, the recombinant cell lines are also being utilized for the production of recombinant biopharmaceutical proteins.

The oncology segment is accounted for the largest revenue share

Based on indication, the oncology segment is considered as the highest market share. The segment is dominant because of the factor that cancer can spread to any organ of the body, and owing to that, the demand for therapy uplifts more business investments in research & development as well as outsourcing.

Biologics Contract Development Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 13.22 Billion Market Size 2022 Value USD 5.97 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 10.4% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Abzena Ltd, AGC Biologics, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma, Avid Bioservices, Inc; Bionova Scientific Inc, BioXcellence (Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH), Curia Global, Inc., Fujiifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Genscript, KBI Biopharma, LakePharma, Lonza, STC Biologics, Samsung Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi Biologics. Segments Covered By Source, By Product Service, By Indication, and By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America accounts for significant market growth

On the basis of geography, the North American region is considered the largest biologics contract development market share. The region is dominating due to rising demand for specialized testing services as well as rising collaborations and acquisitions. Also, the growth of contract development organizations (CDOs) is responsible for the increasing clinical trial activity and outsourcing activity.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the industry over the assessment period. This region is anticipated to dominate because biotechnology companies are investing in the region due to the several regulatory organization amendments to change clinical trial estimation standards by global requirements.

Browse the Detail Report “Biologics Contract Development Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source (Mammalian, Microbial, Others); By Indication; By Product Service; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biologics-contract-development-market

Biologics Contract Development Market Report Highlights

The mammalian source segment became the dominant sector in 2021. This is due to the main benefit of using mammalian cells for protein expression and creating mammalian proteins with proper post-translational modifications that offer a native structure.

Many businesses are choosing to manufacture recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies; the process development segment is expected to grow in forthcoming years. Major biologics manufacturers provide process development to the client’s business needs, regulatory constraints, and project timelines.

Due to the high need for cancer therapy, the oncology segment accounted for the greatest share, encouraging more company investments in R&D and outsourcing.

North America dominates the largest share owing to the increasing R&D investment and presence of local market players. Also, increasing outsourcing activities and the number of clinical trials in the region accelerate regional growth.

Key Questions Answered in The Report Include:

What is the total market worth of the biologics contract development industry?

What is the anticipated CAGR of the market in the forecast period?

Which region is expected to project the highest industry share?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the biologics contract development market report based on source, product service, indication, and region:

By Source Outlook

Microbial

Mammalian

Others

By Product Service Outlook

Cell Line Development

Microbial

Mammalian

Others

Process Development Upstream

Microbial

Mammalian

Others

Downstream Impurity, isolation & identification Physicochemical Characterization Pharmaceutical Analysis Others

By Product MABs Recombinant Proteins Others

Others

By Indication Outlook

Oncology

Immunological Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

