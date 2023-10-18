Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO) Market Strategies for Sustainable Growth, Trends, Scope

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —Global Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO) Market Size Worth USD 25.8 Billion by 2030: Polaris Market Research

the global retinal vein occlusion (RVO) market size was valued at USD 12.17 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 25.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is a disorder in the retina caused due to the blockage of the small vein, which carries blood from the retina. The foremost symptom of this disorder is a sudden change of vision; it may include blurry vision or complete vision loss. The symptom of vision is major and takes place in only one eye. A person with high blood pressure, diabetes, and older age are the main targets of this disorder.

The retinal vein occlusion cannot be cured; doctors can’t unblock the retinal veins, but all they can do is treat any complication and save your vision. As the frequency of atherosclerosis, blood pressure, and diabetes are rising, it is anticipated to boost the retinal vein occlusion (RVO) market share over the foreseen period.

Ellex Medical Lasers

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bayer

Allergen PLC

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

IRIDEX Corporation

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

BioMedical Technologies

Carl Zeiss AG

NIDEK Co. LTD

Topcon Corporation

Growth Driving Factors

Growing frequency of eye-related diseases are expected to fuel the industry

The retinal vein occlusion (RVO) market demand is rising due to growing ophthalmic diseases worldwide. The rising geriatric population with eyesight disorders combined with rising awareness regarding eye disorders is anticipated to propel the industry revenue share during the assessment period. The existence of a powerful pipeline and the latest drug approval is expected to fuel the market demand over the prediction period.

The increasing frequency of eye-related diseases worldwide is expected to boost the market. A rising understanding of eye diseases, growing healthcare facilities, and advancement in technology in the healthcare field are expected to propel the retinal vein occlusion (RVO) market size over the forecast period. Rising government initiatives towards the healthcare industry are expected to fuel the retinal vein occlusion industry and are expected to maintain its dominance during the assessment period.

Recent Developments

In December 2020, Arctic Vision, a clinical-stage ophthalmology company headquartered in China with a leading pipeline of breakthrough innovations, announced the approval of the Phase III Investigational New Drug (IND) for the treatment of Uveitic Macular Edema.

In September 2021, Samsung Bioepis received FDA approval to treat patients with macular degeneration illness and other eye disorders, including RVO. This clearance is anticipated to accelerate market expansion.

Segmental Analysis

The central retinal vein occlusion segment is considered as the highest market share

On the basis of disease type, the retinal vein occlusion (RVO) market segmentations are classified into Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) and Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO). Out of both, the central retinal vein occlusion segment dominated the market because the baseline visual acuity difference in CRVO and BRVO eyes ranges is 20/200 and 20/40, which is comparatively poor than BRVO. The visual accuracy of the CRVO eye usually declines without therapy. Most people suffering from CRVO have the symptoms of macular edema. Also, CRVO is a severe condition it may cause permanent injury to the retina and vision loss.

Anti-VEGF drugs segment dominated the market

On the basis of treatment, the anti-VEGF drugs segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the foreseen period. The factors accountable for the segment’s dominance are that a drug category called anti-VEGF can moderate the development of new blood vessels in the retina. It is critical in angiogenesis and vasculogenesis. It is utilized to manage several eye diseases that result in swelling under the retina’s macular region.

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 25.8 Billion Market Size 2022 Value USD 13.13 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 8.8% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Ellex Medical Lasers, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer, Allergen PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, IRIDEX Corporation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, BioMedical Technologies, Carl Zeiss AG, NIDEK Co., LTD, Topcon Corporation. Segments Covered By Disease Type, By Treatment and By Region. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America is accounted for the significant market share

On a geographical basis, the North American region accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the foreseen period. The factors accountable for the region’s dominance in the retinal vein occlusion (RVO) industry are the factors such as the USFDA’s acceptance of innovative anti-VEGF medicines in the United States, the pharmaceutical industry’s huge ophthalmology pipeline, and existing clinical studies for retinal illnesses.

Further, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market due to dynamic nations such as India being involved in the prevention and management of retinal disorders and blindness.

Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Disease Type (Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO), Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO)); By Treatment; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030

Central retinal vein occlusion segment held the largest market share as there is a rising incidence of diabetes in the population that tends to cause visual impairment.

Anti-VEGF held the largest treatment segment due to the growing need to cure eye diseases that cause swelling.

North America held the dominant position because of rising eye diseases and lifestyle disorders like diabetes that disrupt the vision in long term.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the retinal vein occlusion market report based on disease type, treatment and region:

By Disease Outlook

Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO)

Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO)

By Treatment Outlook

Anti-vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (Anti-VEGF)

Corticosteroid Drugs

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

