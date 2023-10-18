Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market to Reach $ 43.74 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cloud content delivery network (CDN) market looks promising with opportunities in the media and entertainment, online gaming, retail and e-commerce, e-learning and healthcare markets. The global cloud content delivery network (CDN) market is expected to reach an estimated $43.74 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rise in demand for high-quality video content, the growing number of online users, and the increasing digitization trends in various sectors of end-user industries.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cloud content delivery network (CDN) market to 2030 by offering (solution and services), content type (static and dynamic), provider type (traditional CDN, telco CDN, cloud CDN, p2p CDN, and others), application area (media and entertainment, online gaming, retail and e-commerce, e-learning, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, solution and services are the major segments of cloud content delivery network (CDN) market by offering. Lucintel forecasts that solution is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to need of handling massive amount of data consumed on the internet.

Within this market, healthcare will remain the largest segment due to meet several technological challenges such as increasing regulations, cybersecurity risks, and evolving customer demands.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to strong economies, investment in R&D, and early adoption of advanced technologies.

Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, International Business Machines, Limelight Networks, Verizon, AT&T Intellectual Property, Google, Microsoft, Centurylink, and Deutsche Telekom are the major suppliers in the cloud content delivery network (CDN) market.

