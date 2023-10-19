Lucintel Forecasts the Global Business Process As A Service Market to Reach $ 116.73 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global business process as a service market looks promising with opportunities in the government and defense, banking, financial services, and insurance, IT and telecommunications, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing markets. The global business process as a service market is expected to reach an estimated $116.73 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are integration of robotic process automation and the internet of things, high demand for business process analytics, and growing demand for cloud analytics.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in business process as a service market to 2030 by business process (HRM, accounting and finance, sales and marketing, customer service and support, procurement and supply chain, operations, legal, and R&D), size of organization (small and medium organizations and large enterprises), end use industry (government and defense, banking, financial services and insurance, IT and telecommunications, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, HRM, accounting and finance, sales and marketing, customer service and support, procurement and supply chain, operations, and legal and R&D are the major segments of business process as a service market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that customer service and support is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing adaption bt organization to change their customer service operations by decreasing the operational costs.

Within this market, banking, financial services, and insurance will remain the largest segment due to providing services for credit management, billing & invoice, risk management, auditing, and financial consulting.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of key players that offer advanced solutions and invest heavily in solutions.

Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, Fujitsu, Oracle, Cognizant, SAP SE, Genpact, IBM Corporation, and Accenture are the major suppliers in the business process as a service market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market