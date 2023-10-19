Lucintel Forecasts the Global Neonatal Care Equipment And Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Market to Reach $ 12.25 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global neonatal care equipment and fetal (labor & delivery) market looks promising with opportunities in the infant warmers, neonatal incubators, convertible warmers & incubators, neonatal phototherapy equipment, respiratory care devices. neonatal monitoring devices, and neonatal diagnostic imaging devices market. The global neonatal care equipment and fetal (labor & delivery) market is expected to reach an estimated $12.25 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rise in preterm and low-weight births and advancements in infant and maternal care products and sedentary lifestyles.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in neonatal care equipment and fetal (labor & delivery) market to 2030 by type (fetal ultrasound devices, fetal doppler devices, fetal monitors, and fetal pulse oximeters), product (infant warmers, neonatal incubators, convertible warmers & incubators, neonatal phototherapy equipment, respiratory care devices, neonatal monitoring devices, and neonatal diagnostic imaging devices), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, fetal ultrasound devices, fetal doppler devices, fetal monitors, and fetal pulse oximeters are the major segments of neonatal care equipment and fetal (labor & delivery) market by type. Lucintel forecasts that fetal doppler devices is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the ease of use, mobility (handheld and battery-operated products), novel features, and display functionalities.

Within this market, incubators will remain the largest segment due to rising incidence of neonatal hypothermia.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high premature birth rate in the region.

Cardinal Health, Drägerwerk, Koninklijke Philips, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Vyaire, BD, Utah Medical Products, Natus Medical Incorporated, and Ambu are the major suppliers in the neonatal care equipment and fetal (labor & delivery) market.

