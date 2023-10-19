Lucintel Forecasts the Global Military Non-Steerable Antenna Market to Reach $ 0.78 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global military non-steerable antenna market looks promising with opportunities in the communication, SATCOM, navigation, and electronic warfare markets. The global military non-steerable antenna market is expected to reach an estimated $0.78 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing need for secure communication, higher defense budgets investments significantly in advanced communication systems, and government initiatives and military modernization programs.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in military non-steerable antenna market to 2030 by platform (ground, airborne, and marine), product (blade, patch, whip, conformal, rubbery ducky, and loop), frequency (HF, VHF, UHF, EHF, SHF, and multiband), application (communication, SATCOM, navigation, and electronic warfare), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, ground, airborne, and marine are the major segments of military non-steerable antenna market by platform. Lucintel forecasts that airborne is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its highest usage for enhanced communication, navigation, and target identification.

Within this market, communication will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for effective long-range communication capabilities in compact hardware systems across the globe.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to strong desire to digitize the armed forces, that is beneficial for business.

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, Comrod Communication Solutions, Rohde & Schwarz, Rami, and L3Harris Technologies are the major suppliers in the military non-steerable antenna market.

