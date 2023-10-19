Lucintel Forecasts the Global Home Health Care Equipment Market to Reach $ 56.89 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global home health care equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the wheelchairs, mobility scooters, and walking assist devices market. The global home health care equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $56.89 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are technological advancements in home care medical equipment such as smaller size, portability and ease to access and increase in incidence of chronic diseases.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in home health care equipment market to 2030 by functionality (therapeutic equipment, home respiratory therapy equipment, home IV equipment, home dialysis equipment, and others), mobility assist & patient support equipment (wheelchairs, mobility scooters, and walking assist devices), patient monitoring equipment (blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, holter monitors, peak flow meters, apnea monitors, heart rate monitors, baby monitors, electronic thermometers, and coagulation monitors), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, therapeutic equipment, home respiratory therapy equipment, home IV equipment, and home dialysis equipment are the major segments of home health care equipment market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that therapeutic equipment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increased usage of therapeutic products for home care such as home respiratory therapy products and ventilators.

Within this market, wheelchairs will remain the largest segment due to highest usage by people of all ages with a variety of disabilities, including mobility impairments, spinal cord injuries, and neuromuscular disorders.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high surge in chronic diseasesuch as asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, and others in this region.

Abbott Laboratories, Arkray, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter International, Caire, Inogen, Invacare, Koninklijke Philips, Medline Industries, and Medtronic are the major suppliers in the home health care equipment market.

