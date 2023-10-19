Lucintel Forecasts the Global Pre-Biased Transistor Market to Reach $ 1.68 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cylindrical fuse market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer electronics, power generation, and construction markets. The global cylindrical fuse market is expected to reach an estimated $2.36 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growth of construction industry, increasing awareness about electrical safety standards and regulations, and high adaption in automotive industry.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cylindrical fuse market to 2030 by material (creamic and glass), type (fast blow, slow blow, time delay, and others), end use industry (automotive, consumer electronics, power generation, construction, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, ceramic and glass are the major segments of cylindrical fuse market by material. Lucintel forecasts that creamic is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its durability and high temperature resistant.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to growth of autonomus vehicles.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of automotive industry in the region.

Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens, Eaton, Littelfuse, Bel Fuse, Pacific Engineering, S&C Electric, Mersen, and Schurter are the major suppliers in the cylindrical fuse market.

